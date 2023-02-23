Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,582 in the last 365 days.

Public input sought on Long Range Transportation Plan at Feb. 28 meeting in Phoenix

Loop101PimaFreewayNEphoenixNearScottsdaleRdADOTfilePhoto.jpgPHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation will host a public meeting on Feb. 28 at Gateway Community College in Phoenix as the agency seeks input for the development of the next state Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP).

When finalized in June, the 2050 LRTP will include priorities and a vision for Arizona’s transportation system over the next two-and-a-half decades. ADOT is continuing to gather public comments in a series of in-person and virtual meetings through March. The agency has already received nearly 8,000 responses during a recent LRTP survey. The first public meeting is scheduled as follows:

  • What: Arizona Long Range Transportation Plan public meeting
  • When: Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Where: Gateway Community College, Integrated Education Building (Copper Room), 108 N. 40th Street, Phoenix

Additional meetings are scheduled March 2 in Tucson and March 8 in Flagstaff, followed by virtual and telephone town hall meetings. Meeting details are available at adot2050plan.com/get-involved/

In accordance with state and federal requirements, ADOT is responsible for updating the LRTP every five years to reflect changing transportation challenges and conditions. The plan is not project specific. It is a policy document that establishes broad goals, objectives and strategies as ADOT works with partners, including cities and regional planning agencies, to maintain and enhance the transportation system. The LRTP serves as a guide for future transportation decisions.

Public input will be used, along with information about anticipated future funding sources and system needs, to develop LRTP recommendations over the next few months. A draft version of the LRTP will be available for public review and additional comments before it is presented for adoption by the State Transportation Board. That presentation to the board is anticipated in June. To learn more about the plan visit adot2050plan.com.

You just read:

Public input sought on Long Range Transportation Plan at Feb. 28 meeting in Phoenix

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.