Senate Bill 356 Printer's Number 305

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - (v) A gift card or certificate.

(vi) Virtual currency.

(2) The term does not include:

(i) An expenditure or other transaction subject to

reporting under Article XVI of the act of June 3, 1937

(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election

Code.

(ii) A commercial loan made in the ordinary course

of business.

(iii) A transaction involving reasonable

consideration of equal or greater value.

(iv) A cash gift from a parent, sibling, spouse,

child, stepchild, stepparent, stepsibling, grandparent,

grandchild, parent-in-law , sibling-in-law or other close

relative when the circumstances make it clear that the

motivation for the action was a personal or family

relationship.

(v) A cash gift available to the public or offered

to members of a group or class in which membership is not

related to being a public official or public employee.

(vi) An award or prize given to competitors in any

contest or event open to the public, including random

drawings.

"Commercial loan made in the ordinary course of business." A

loan from a bank or other financial institution on terms

generally available to the public.

* * *

"Lobbyist." An individual, association, corporation,

partnership, business trust or other entity that is registered

as a lobbyist under Chapter 13A (relating to lobbying

20230SB0356PN0305 - 2 -

