Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,544 in the last 365 days.

Division of Waste Management & Radiation Control Statement: Intent to Deny Promontory Point Resources’ Class V Landfill Application

SALT LAKE CITY – After thorough review of the Promontory Point Resources, LLC, application to reclassify its Class I Promontory Point Landfill to a Class V commercial nonhazardous solid waste facility, the Director of the Division of Waste Management and Control (DWMRC) has issued a statement of basis with the rational explaining the intent to deny the application.

The decision was made on the basis that there is sufficient landfill capacity at existing landfills within the Promontory Point Landfill waste shed service area to meet the current and future needs of the State of Utah.

Due to significant public interest in the landfill reclassification, the Director has initiated an extended 45-day public comment period beginning Thursday, February 23, 2023, and a public hearing scheduled for Monday, March 27, 2023.

The full Statement of Basis outlining and supporting the decision, public comment and public hearing information, and other documents related to the provisional decision can be found on our website.

You just read:

Division of Waste Management & Radiation Control Statement: Intent to Deny Promontory Point Resources’ Class V Landfill Application

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.