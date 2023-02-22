Division of Waste Management & Radiation Control Statement: Intent to Deny Promontory Point Resources’ Class V Landfill Application

SALT LAKE CITY – After thorough review of the Promontory Point Resources, LLC, application to reclassify its Class I Promontory Point Landfill to a Class V commercial nonhazardous solid waste facility, the Director of the Division of Waste Management and Control (DWMRC) has issued a statement of basis with the rational explaining the intent to deny the application.

The decision was made on the basis that there is sufficient landfill capacity at existing landfills within the Promontory Point Landfill waste shed service area to meet the current and future needs of the State of Utah.

Due to significant public interest in the landfill reclassification, the Director has initiated an extended 45-day public comment period beginning Thursday, February 23, 2023, and a public hearing scheduled for Monday, March 27, 2023.

The full Statement of Basis outlining and supporting the decision, public comment and public hearing information, and other documents related to the provisional decision can be found on our website.