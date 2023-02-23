On the Market on Central Park: Four Posh Pads Steps From a NYC Icon

Watch the seasons change from the living room at 953 Fifth Avenue, Maisonette. The bright and spacious living room of 2 West 67th Street, Apt. 12A. IMG created a neutral and classic aesthetic to compliment the prewar character of 781 Fifth Avenue, Apt. 27T at The Sherry-Netherland.

These stunning homes were all decorated by Interior Marketing Group.

We’ve staged these four homes to honor their amazing views and classic architecture using a tonally neutral palate, rich textural fabrics, and carefully curated artwork.” — Cheryl Eisen, President of Interior Marketing Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live the New York dream.

Four stunning properties on New York's famed Central Park are on the market and ready for new residents. Decorated by the award-winning design team at Interior Marketing Group, these homes offer luxury living with breathtaking views of one of the world's most iconic parks in the world.

Native New Yorker Cheryl Eisen, President of IMG, explains the continual allure of the famed green space. "Growing up on Manhattan's Upper East Side, our only 'backyard' was Central Park," says Eisen. "Even today, it's the best part of NYC and certainly what keeps me here."

"We've staged these four homes to honor their amazing views and classic architecture using a tonally neutral palate, rich textural fabrics, and carefully curated artwork," she adds. "This creates a bright, airy, and sophisticated aesthetic that perfectly reflects the beauty of Central Park."

A rare offering, 781 Fifth Avenue, Apt. 27T is located within the iconic Sherry-Netherland, whose past residents include Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand, and David Bowie. This full-floor home is in one of the city's most prestigious addresses and is perfect as either a permanent NYC home or a posh pied-à-terre.

The Maisonette at 953 Fifth Avenue is a beautiful, spacious home with classic elegance and modern sophistication. This property is a work of art with grand proportions, a magnificent four-season conservatory, and private outdoor space.

The last word in pre-war elegance, 1010 Fifth Avenue, Apt. 3AD sits in the heart of the Upper East Side's exclusive Museum Mile. This sprawling 16-room home features breathtaking views of The Met and Central Park, a spaciously grand living room, and a complete gut renovation with attention to the property's historic 1928 details.

For those seeking a chic Upper West Side lifestyle, 2 West 67th Street, Apt. 12/13A is the perfect city oasis. This high-floor duplex property offers ample space for gracious entertaining and private relaxation. This home includes a sun-filled eat-in chef's kitchen, an oversized living room, and a primary bedroom featuring a wall of windows facing the park.