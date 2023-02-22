Submit Release
Neuronetics to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, today announced that it plans to release fourth quarter 2022 financial and operating results prior to market open on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to review its results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cfhuftjj. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, participants may register for the call here. While it is not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

Investor Contact:
Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner
ICR Westwicke
443-213-0499
ir@neuronetics.com

Media Contact:
EvolveMKD
646-517-4220
NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com 

 


