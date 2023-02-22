ATN Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results; Provides Guidance and Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter 2022 Results



Revenues increased 2% year over year to $192.0 million from $187.6 million

Net loss improved to $1.4 million versus $24.2 million a year ago

EBITDA 1 increased to $42.7 million from $17.2 million a year ago

increased to $42.7 million from $17.2 million a year ago Adjusted EBITDA 2 increased to $43.6 million from $42.3 million a year ago

increased to $43.6 million from $42.3 million a year ago Capital expenditures were $50.2 million



Full Year 2022 Results

Revenues increased by 20% year over year to $725.7 million from $602.7 million

Net loss improved to $5.6 million versus $22.1 million a year ago

EBITDA 1 increased to $156.1 million versus $95.5 million a year ago

increased to $156.1 million versus $95.5 million a year ago Adjusted EBITDA 2 increased to $165.3 million versus $129.0 million a year ago

increased to $165.3 million versus $129.0 million a year ago Capital expenditures were $160.1 million

As of December 31, 2022, Total Debt was $421.9 million, Net Debt3 was $362.2 million, which includes cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $59.7 million, and the Net Debt Ratio4 was 2.2x

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“ATN’s fourth-quarter and full-year performance demonstrates the strength of our business model, the resilient need for communication services, and the consistent execution of our strategy by our people and partners,” said Michael Prior, CEO of ATN. “Through our increasingly balanced revenue contributions between the U.S. and International regions, we achieved year-over-year topline growth and improved profitability for both the quarter and the year.

“The fourth quarter was marked by expansion of our footprint. Notably, we completed the acquisition of Sacred Wind Enterprises, which should accelerate our efforts to bring affordable and reliable broadband connectivity to the rural Southwest, including tribal lands. At the same time, we continue to pave the way for future growth and market strength through continued investment in our fiber and other high-speed data networks across our markets, and growth in our fixed and mobile subscriber bases. During the year, we expanded the number of homes passed by high-speed broadband and the number of high-speed capable broadband customers by 44% and 15%, respectively. And, along with the company-wide growth in high-speed data subscribers, we were pleased to see the mobile subscriber base in our International Telecom segment grow by 13% during the year. This was a key objective of ours, and the success was a result of some hard and smart work from the team.

“Reflecting on our performance over the full year, it was a great example of execution aligned with purpose and strategy. We served our customers well, expanded our geographical footprint and customer base, and progressed on our ‘Glass and Steel’ and ‘First to Fiber’ buildouts. At the start of 2022, we set out a three-year outlook that provided visibility to our strategic priorities, investment plans and revenue and Adjusted EBITDA objectives. While we have work to do to further improve operational and capital efficiency, we are enthusiastic about our prospects and are tracking to plan. We created value for our communities and our stakeholders throughout the year, and consistent with the strength of our outlook, we raised the dividend. Thank you to all the people of ATN for contributing to our progress,” said Prior.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Fourth quarter 2022 consolidated revenues were $192.0 million, up 2% compared with $187.6 million in the same period a year ago. The Company reported operating income of $4.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $43.6 million, improving from an operating loss of $20.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $42.3 million in the same period a year ago. Net loss attributable to ATN stockholders for the fourth quarter 2022 was $1.4 million, or $0.18 loss per share, compared with net loss attributable to ATN stockholders of $24.2 million, or $1.60 loss per share, in the same period a year ago, which included a $20.6 million goodwill impairment.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Segment Results

The Company recorded financial results during the fourth quarter of 2022 in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) All Other. For the purposes of the below presentation, the Company’s Renewable Energy segment has been combined with the Company’s Corporate and Other segment as “All Other.”

Operating Results (in Thousands)

For Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 International International US US Total Total Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom All Other* All Other* ATN ATN Revenue $ 90,384 $ 87,518 $ 101,631 $ 100,053 $ - $ - $ 192,015 $ 187,571 Operating Income (Loss) $ 15,124 $ (7,100 ) $ (1,457 ) $ (3,096 ) $ (8,996 ) $ (10,101 ) $ 4,671 $ (20,297 ) EBITDA1 $ 28,964 $ 7,064 $ 21,909 $ 18,975 $ (8,214 ) $ (8,847 ) $ 42,659 $ 17,192 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 29,092 $ 27,931 $ 22,869 $ 22,292 $ (8,373 ) $ (7,893 ) $ 43,588 $ 42,330 Capital Expenditures** $ 17,115 $ 17,500 $ 32,644 $ 16,078 $ 410 $ 642 $ 50,169 $ 34,220 For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 International International US US Total Total Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom All Other* All Other* ATN ATN Revenue $ 355,581 $ 342,859 $ 370,164 $ 259,431 $ - $ 417 $ 725,745 $ 602,707 Operating Income (Loss) $ 52,012 $ 33,899 $ (5,656 ) $ (14,016 ) $ (38,414 ) $ (34,908 ) $ 7,942 $ (15,025 ) EBITDA1 $ 110,152 $ 89,405 $ 80,808 $ 35,715 $ (34,865 ) $ (29,639 ) $ 156,095 $ 95,481 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 111,309 $ 110,207 $ 85,008 $ 47,888 $ (31,035 ) $ (29,048 ) $ 165,282 $ 129,047 Capital Expenditures** $ 70,385 $ 49,985 $ 88,683 $ 43,535 $ 1,045 $ 2,922 $ 160,113 $ 96,442

*For this table presentation, the Renewable Energy segment results and Corporate and Other segment results were combined. See Table 4 for the separate presentation of the financial performance of these segments. The Company ceased to provide Renewable Energy services in January 2021.

**Excludes government capital programs amounts disbursed and amounts received.

International Telecom

International Telecom revenues5 were $90.4 million for the quarter, up 3% year over year as a result of strong mobile and broadband subscriber growth in the segment offset by a scheduled step down in federal high-cost support subsidies for the U.S. Virgin Islands. Certain operating expenses for the quarter increased year over year as the Company invested in growing its market share in mobile as well as expanding and enhancing its networks and sales and marketing capabilities. Operating income was $15.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 was $29.1 million in the quarter, compared with an operating loss of $7.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $27.9 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA2 was mainly due to the same factors that drove higher segment revenue in the fourth quarter and the prior year operating loss included a $20.6 million goodwill impairment.

US Telecom

US Telecom revenues6 were $101.6 million in the quarter, up 2% year over year. Business and carrier services revenues accounted for approximately 70% of the segment’s service revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in segment revenues was mainly due to growth in consumer and business broadband subscribers, partially offset by continued reductions in our legacy wholesale wireless revenues along with lower FirstNet construction revenues due to the timing of completed sites. At the end of the quarter, approximately 75% of the FirstNet construction had been completed. The fourth quarter operating loss was $1.5 million, improving from an operating loss of $3.1 million in the same period a year ago. The year-over-year improvement in operating loss was due to the noted increase in revenues and a reduction in transaction fees which offset an increase in depreciation in the current quarter. Adjusted EBITDA2 was $22.9 million in the quarter, increasing by 3% from $22.3 million in the same period a year ago, mainly due to the same factors that led to higher revenues in the quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $59.7 million and total debt of $421.9 million, compared with $80.7 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $331.8 million of total debt as of December 31, 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $102.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $80.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The year-over-year increase in operating cash flow was due to an increase of $60.5 million in EBITDA for 2022, which more than offset the net cash used from changes in working capital. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company used net cash of $123.9 million for investing and financing activities, compared with $104.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. This increase was mainly due to higher capital expenditures, which were $160.1 million in the current year versus $96.4 million a year ago. For the year ended December 31, 2022, additional uses of cash were $18.0 million for the purchase of Sacred Wind Enterprises, an aggregate of $12.8 million in dividends to Company stockholders and repurchases of the Company’s common stock, and $8.4 million in repurchases of and distributions to non-controlling interests. These uses of cash were partially offset by net borrowings of $58.3 million under term loans and revolving credit agreements.

Quarterly Dividends and Stock Buybacks

On December 19, 2022, ATN announced that its Board of Directors had increased the quarterly dividend by 24% to $0.21 per share, which was paid on January 6, 2023, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company utilized cash on hand to repurchase $0.9 million of its common stock.

Guidance and Outlook

The Company is continuing investments in its Glass and Steel™ and “First-to-Fiber” market strategies. At the start of 2022, the Company set business targets to be achieved exiting 2024 following a three-year period of above-normal network investments. Moving into 2023, the Company believes it remains well positioned to achieve the growth rate targets and capital expenditure levels projected. The Company also projects its Net Debt Ratio4 (excluding the FirstNet credit facility) at the end of 2024 to be approximately 2.0x as a result of the Sacred Wind transaction, higher borrowing costs than forecasted at the start of 2022, and additional fiber investments anticipated in Alaska.

The Net Debt Ratio has been updated and targets for the three-year period ending December 31, 2024 are as follows:

Revenue compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 4-6% from 2021 to 2024, excluding construction revenue,

Adjusted EBITDA CAGR of 8%-10% over the same three-year period,

Capital expenditures return to more normalized levels of 10-15% of revenue after 2024; and

Net Debt Ratio4 of approximately 2.0x exiting 2024.

Of note, the Company will revise its definition of Adjusted EBITDA beginning with first quarter 2023 financial results to be more in-line with its telecom peers. In addition to transaction related charges, the effect of asset dispositions and other one-time non-cash charges, the Company will also exclude non-cash stock-based compensation in its adjustment to derive Adjusted EBITDA. The pro forma calculation of the prior period’s Adjusted EBITDA using this new definition can be found in Table 5 of this press release entitled Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.

Using the revised definition of Adjusted EBITDA, the Company projects 2023 Adjusted EBITDA2 to be in the range of $183 to $193 million for the full year7. On a pro forma basis, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $172.7 million, excluding non-cash compensation of $7.4 million. The Company’s full year 2023 capital investment plan is projected to be in a range of $160 to $170 million (net of reimbursable amounts), primarily on network expansion and upgrades, which are expected to further drive subscriber and revenue growth in the following periods.

Strategic Plan Update

The Company believes that its thesis for long-term investment based on the growing need for more bandwidth and reliable connectivity across all markets and geographies remains valid and is yielding favorable business results. As such, the Company will continue to deploy capital for growth in fiber and fiber-fed high-speed data solutions to more homes, businesses, schools, health care facilities, cell sites, and communities, to increase the Company’s fiber footprint and broadband subscriber levels. Evidence of its success thus far can be found in the following metrics.

From January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2022, the Company has:

Added 465,000 premises passed by broadband, 24% of which are served by higher-speed solutions 8 .

. Added approximately 71,000 broadband subscribers, 54% of which are served by higher-speed solutions 8

Increased terrestrial fiber facilities by adding over 7,500 route miles.

Increased mobile data capacity and added approximately 92,000 mobile subscribers.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, Net Debt Ratio and capital investments; demand for the Company’s services and industry trends; construction progress under the Company’s FirstNet agreement and the effect such progress will have on the Company’s financial results; the Company’s liquidity; the organization of the Company’s business; our expansion into growing markets; and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (2) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (3) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (4) the Company’s ability to realize cost synergies for its newly acquired businesses and expansion plans for its fiber markets; (5) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (6) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (7) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (8) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (9) the Company’s ability to successfully transition its US Telecom business away from wholesale wireless to other carrier and consumer-based services; (10) increased risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the persistence of high inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (11) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (12) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (13) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (14) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2022 and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Net Debt Ratio in this release and in the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense. The Company has defined Adjusted EBITDA as operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, one-time impairment or special charges and the gain (loss) on disposition of assets. In order to more closely align with similar calculations presented by companies in its industry, beginning with its 2023 financial results, Company will also exclude non-cash stock-based compensation in its adjustment to derive Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, and Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters’ ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date. The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Table 1 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,660 $ 79,601 Restricted cash 5,068 1,096 Customer receivable 5,803 4,145 Other current assets 164,157 147,775 Total current assets 229,688 232,617 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,055,954 943,209 Operating lease right-of-use assets 108,702 118,843 Customer receivable - long term 46,706 39,652 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 185,794 198,164 Other assets 81,025 76,119 Total assets $ 1,707,869 $ 1,608,604 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 6,172 $ 4,665 Current portion of customer receivable credit facility 6,073 4,620 Taxes payable 7,335 5,681 Current portion of lease liabilities 15,457 16,201 Other current liabilities 198,143 189,777 Total current liabilities 233,180 220,944 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 415,727 $ 327,111 Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion 39,275 30,148 Deferred income taxes 28,650 21,460 Lease liabilities 83,319 91,719 Other long-term liabilities 138,420 142,033 Total liabilities 938,571 833,415 Redeemable non-controlling interests 92,468 72,936 Stockholders' equity Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 580,814 601,250 Non-controlling interests 96,016 101,003 Total stockholders' equity 676,830 702,253 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 1,707,869 $ 1,608,604





Table 2 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Communications services $ 179,906 $ 170,722 $ 692,221 $ 549,620 Construction 7,146 7,840 15,762 35,889 Other 4,963 9,009 17,762 17,198 Total revenue 192,015 187,571 725,745 602,707 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated): Cost of services and other 83,075 80,605 312,896 249,322 Cost of construction revenue 7,123 8,058 15,763 36,055 Selling, general and administrative 58,229 56,578 231,804 188,283 Transaction-related charges 417 2,398 4,798 10,221 Depreciation 34,716 34,109 135,137 102,731 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 3,272 3,380 13,016 7,775 Goodwill impairment - 20,586 - 20,586 Loss on disposition of assets and assets held-for-sale 512 2,154 4,389 2,759 Total operating expenses 187,344 207,868 717,803 617,732 Operating income 4,671 (20,297 ) 7,942 (15,025 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (7,177 ) (3,841 ) (20,243 ) (9,482 ) Other income (expense) 866 (103 ) 4,245 1,820 Other (expenses), net (6,311 ) (3,944 ) (15,998 ) (7,662 ) Loss before income taxes (1,640 ) (24,241 ) (8,056 ) (22,687 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 906 (343 ) (473 ) (1,878 ) Net loss (2,546 ) (23,898 ) (7,583 ) (20,809 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net 1,156 (313 ) 1,938 (1,299 ) Net loss attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ (1,390 ) $ (24,211 ) $ (5,645 ) $ (22,108 ) Net loss per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders: Basic Net Loss $ (0.18 ) $ (1.60 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (1.52 ) Diluted Net Loss $ (0.18 ) $ (1.60 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (1.52 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,763 15,796 15,751 15,867 Diluted 15,763 15,796 15,751 15,867





Table 3 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (in Thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net Loss $ (7,583 ) $ (20,809 ) Depreciation 135,137 102,731 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 13,016 7,775 Provision for doubtful accounts 6,693 4,850 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 2,014 1,275 Loss on disposition of long-lived assets 4,389 2,759 Goodwill impairment - 20,587 Stock-based compensation 7,406 6,581 Deferred income taxes (7,452 ) (6,612 ) (Gain) loss on equity investments (5,656 ) 86 Loss on pension settlement 1,725 - Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency - (81 ) Increase in customer receivable (8,713 ) (32,955 ) Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes 9,187 (3,869 ) Change in other operating assets and liabilities (47,251 ) (1,770 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 102,912 80,548 Capital expenditures (160,114 ) (96,442 ) Government capital programs: Amounts disbursed (7,905 ) (9,700 ) Amounts received 2,853 7,517 Proceeds from sale of investments 15,745 - Spectrum deposit refund 1,136 - Purchase of businesses, net of $9.4 and $11.9 million of acquired cash, respectively (18,044 ) (340,152 ) Purchases of strategic investments (2,750 ) (6,399 ) Proceeds from the disposition of long-lived assets 1,067 - Purchase of spectrum (1,068 ) - Sale of business, net of transferred cash of $0 and $0.9 million, respectively 1,835 18,597 Net cash used in investing activities (167,245 ) (426,579 ) Dividends paid on common stock (10,708 ) (10,813 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (3,531 ) (7,468 ) Business combination contingent consideration (1,718 ) - Finance lease repayments (1,069 ) - Term loan - borrowing 20,000 210,000 Term loan - repayments (5,222 ) (8,758 ) Proceeds from mezzanine equity - 71,533 Payment of debt issuance costs (873 ) (6,568 ) Revolving credit facilities – borrowings 115,250 97,000 Revolving credit facilities – repayments (72,250 ) (33,500 ) Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility 15,425 37,321 Repayment of customer receivable credit facility (4,960 ) (1,828 ) Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation (1,169 ) (1,713 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises - 383 Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan (942 ) (10,546 ) Repurchases of non-controlling interests, net (4,869 ) (13,312 ) Net cash provided by used in financing activities 43,364 321,731 Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (20,969 ) (24,300 ) Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 80,697 104,997 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 59,728 $ 80,697





Table 4 ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 3,833 $ 256 $ - $ - $ 4,089 Consumer 23,576 1,295 - - 24,871 Total $ 27,409 $ 1,551 $ - $ - $ 28,960 Fixed Business $ 17,076 $ 35,215 $ - $ - $ 52,291 Consumer 40,973 21,059 - - 62,032 Total $ 58,049 $ 56,274 $ - $ - $ 114,323 Carrier Services $ 3,417 $ 32,761 $ - $ - $ 36,178 Other 399 46 - - 445 Total Communications Services $ 89,274 $ 90,632 $ - $ - $ 179,906 Construction $ - $ 7,146 $ - $ - $ 7,146 Managed services $ 1,110 $ 3,853 $ - $ - $ 4,963 Total Other $ 1,110 $ 3,853 $ - $ - $ 4,963 Total Revenue $ 90,384 $ 101,631 $ - $ - $ 192,015 Depreciation $ 13,460 $ 20,474 $ - $ 782 $ 34,716 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 380 $ 2,892 $ - $ - $ 3,272 Total operating expenses $ 75,260 $ 103,088 $ 45 $ 8,951 $ 187,344 Operating income (loss) $ 15,124 $ (1,457 ) $ (45 ) $ (8,951 ) $ 4,671 Stock-based compensation $ 70 $ 86 $ - $ 1,554 $ 1,710 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (1,783 ) $ 2,939 $ - $ - $ 1,156 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 28,964 $ 21,909 $ (45 ) $ (8,169 ) $ 42,659 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 29,092 $ 22,869 $ (45 ) $ (8,328 ) $ 43,588 Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2022): Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 25,345 $ 22,679 $ 462 $ 6,473 $ 54,959 Total current assets 105,324 116,038 478 7,848 229,688 Fixed assets, net 462,447 585,969 - 7,538 1,055,954 Total assets 643,664 980,543 14,429 69,233 1,707,869 Total current liabilities 86,738 119,756 361 26,325 233,180 Total debt, including current portion 59,659 263,240 - 99,000 421,899 - * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 3,066 $ 253 $ - $ - $ 3,319 Consumer 21,881 1,274 - - 23,155 Total $ 24,947 $ 1,527 $ - $ - $ 26,474 Fixed Business $ 17,421 $ 26,875 $ - $ - $ 44,296 Consumer 40,750 18,891 - - 59,641 Total $ 58,171 $ 45,766 $ - $ - $ 103,937 Carrier Services $ 2,974 $ 37,079 $ - $ - $ 40,053 Other 258 - - - 258 Total Communications Services $ 86,350 $ 84,372 $ - $ - $ 170,722 Construction $ - $ 7,840 $ - $ - $ 7,840 Managed services $ 1,168 $ 7,841 $ - $ - $ 9,009 Total Other $ 1,168 $ 7,841 $ - $ - $ 9,009 Total Revenue $ 87,518 $ 100,053 $ - $ - $ 187,571 Depreciation $ 13,746 $ 19,109 $ - $ 1,254 $ 34,109 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 418 $ 2,962 $ - $ - $ 3,380 Total operating expenses $ 94,618 $ 103,149 $ 971 $ 9,130 $ 207,868 Operating income (loss) $ (7,100 ) $ (3,096 ) $ (971 ) $ (9,130 ) $ (20,297 ) Stock-based compensation $ 44 $ 125 $ - $ 1,295 $ 1,464 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (1,691 ) $ 1,378 $ - $ - $ (313 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 7,064 $ 18,975 $ (971 ) $ (7,876 ) $ 17,192 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 27,931 $ 22,292 $ (58 ) $ (7,835 ) $ 42,330 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the year ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 14,830 $ 1,228 $ - $ - $ 16,058 Consumer 87,601 6,359 - - 93,960 Total $ 102,431 $ 7,587 $ - $ - $ 110,018 Fixed Business $ 69,903 $ 126,735 $ - $ - $ 196,638 Consumer 163,408 78,338 - - 241,746 Total $ 233,311 $ 205,073 $ - $ - $ 438,384 Carrier Services $ 13,459 $ 128,864 $ - $ - $ 142,323 Other 1,450 46 - - 1,496 Total Communications Services $ 350,651 $ 341,570 $ - $ - $ 692,221 Construction $ - $ 15,762 $ - $ - $ 15,762 Managed services $ 4,930 $ 12,832 $ - $ - $ 17,762 Total Other $ 4,930 $ 12,832 $ - $ - $ 17,762 Total Revenue $ 355,581 $ 370,164 $ - $ - $ 725,745 Depreciation $ 56,568 $ 75,020 $ - $ 3,549 $ 135,137 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 1,572 $ 11,444 $ - $ - $ 13,016 Total operating expenses $ 303,569 $ 375,820 $ 801 $ 37,613 $ 717,803 Operating income (loss) $ 52,012 $ (5,656 ) $ (801 ) $ (37,613 ) $ 7,942 Stock-based compensation $ 240 $ 387 $ - $ 6,779 $ 7,406 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (6,613 ) $ 8,552 $ - $ - $ 1,939 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 110,152 $ 80,808 $ (801 ) $ (34,064 ) $ 156,095 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 111,309 $ 85,008 $ (100 ) $ (30,935 ) $ 165,282 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the year ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 6,983 $ 1,402 $ - $ - $ 8,385 Consumer 86,384 7,532 - - 93,916 Total $ 93,367 $ 8,934 $ - $ - $ 102,301 Fixed Business $ 67,458 $ 53,283 $ - $ - $ 120,741 Consumer 166,005 41,897 - - 207,902 Total $ 233,463 $ 95,180 $ - $ - $ 328,643 Carrier Services $ 9,937 $ 107,793 $ - $ - $ 117,730 Other 946 - - - 946 Total Communications Services $ 337,713 $ 211,907 $ - $ - $ 549,620 Construction $ - $ 35,889 $ - $ - $ 35,889 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ 417 $ - $ 417 Managed services 5,146 11,635 - - 16,781 Total Other $ 5,146 $ 11,635 $ 417 $ - $ 17,198 Total Revenue $ 342,859 $ 259,431 $ 417 $ - $ 602,707 Depreciation $ 53,858 $ 43,604 $ 188 $ 5,081 $ 102,731 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 1,648 $ 6,127 $ - $ - $ 7,775 Total operating expenses $ 308,960 $ 273,447 $ 2,876 $ 32,449 $ 617,732 Operating income (loss) $ 33,899 $ (14,016 ) $ (2,459 ) $ (32,449 ) $ (15,025 ) Stock-based compensation $ 128 $ 271 $ 22 $ 6,160 $ 6,581 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (7,548 ) $ 5,452 $ 797 $ - $ (1,299 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 89,405 $ 35,715 $ (2,271 ) $ (27,368 ) $ 95,481 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 110,207 $ 47,888 $ (168 ) $ (28,880 ) $ 129,047 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) at December 31, 2021 International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2021): Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 43,128 $ 28,486 $ 659 $ 7,628 $ 79,901 Total current assets 108,677 111,741 3,585 8,614 232,617 Fixed assets, net 452,856 480,250 - 10,103 943,209 Total assets 630,515 877,041 17,481 83,567 1,608,604 Total current liabilities 91,090 108,950 356 20,548 220,944 Total debt, including current portion 64,243 240,802 - 61,499 366,544 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Operational Information As of As of As of As of As of December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, 2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

Consolidated Operational Data #: Fiber Route Miles 9,058 9,127 9,399 9,756 10,545 Fiber Connected Towers * 364 364 364 404 498 Owned Towers ** 404 404 404 404 447 Broadband Homes Passed - total 609,700 610,100 614,200 613,600 728,900 Broadband Homes Passed - by HSD *** 190,400 193,300 199,800 219,300 275,100 % Broadband Homes Passed by HSD *** 31 % 32 % 33 % 36 % 38 % Broadband Customers 203,700 204,000 204,500 205,200 210,100 HSD *** Capable Customers 98,100 101,800 105,600 110,700 113,000 % HSD*** Capable Customers 48 % 50 % 52 % 54 % 54 % Quarter ended December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, 2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

International Telecom Operational Data: Mobile - Subscribers # Pre-Paid 285,800 291,900 297,000 301,800 322,000 Post-Paid 49,800 50,200 51,900 54,200 55,700 Total 335,600 342,100 348,900 356,000 377,700 Mobile - Blended Churn 2.73 % 2.86 % 2.80 % 3.02 % 2.25 % # Data presented may differ from prior reported quarter to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process. * All cell sites, including rooftops, that the company serves with its own fiber ** All geographically distinct cell sites, including towers and other structures *** HSD is defined as download speeds > 100 Mbps





Table 5 ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the three months ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 15,124 $ (1,457 ) $ (45 ) $ (8,951 ) $ 4,671 Depreciation expense 13,460 20,474 - 782 34,716 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 380 2,892 - - 3,272 EBITDA $ 28,964 $ 21,909 $ (45 ) $ (8,169 ) $ 42,659 Transaction-related charges - 576 - (159 ) 417 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 128 384 - - 512 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 29,092 $ 22,869 $ (45 ) $ (8,328 ) $ 43,588 Stock-based compensation 70 86 - 1,554 1,710 PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 29,162 $ 22,955 $ (45 ) $ (6,774 ) $ 45,298 For the three months ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ (7,100 ) $ (3,096 ) $ (971 ) $ (9,130 ) $ (20,297 ) Depreciation expense 13,746 19,109 - 1,254 34,109 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 418 2,962 - - 3,380 EBITDA $ 7,064 $ 18,975 $ (971 ) $ (7,876 ) $ 17,192 Transaction-related charges - 2,357 - 41 2,398 Goodwill impairment 20,586 - - - 20,586 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 281 960 913 - 2,154 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 27,931 $ 22,292 $ (58 ) $ (7,835 ) $ 42,330 Stock-based compensation 44 125 - 1,295 1,464 PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 27,975 $ 22,417 $ (58 ) $ (6,540 ) $ 43,794 For the year ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 52,012 $ (5,656 ) $ (801 ) $ (37,613 ) $ 7,942 Depreciation expense 56,568 75,020 - 3,549 135,137 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,572 11,444 - - 13,016 EBITDA $ 110,152 $ 80,808 $ (801 ) $ (34,064 ) $ 156,095 Transaction-related charges - 1,669 - 3,129 4,798 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 1,157 2,531 701 - 4,389 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 111,309 $ 85,008 $ (100 ) $ (30,935 ) $ 165,282 Stock-based compensation 240 387 - 6,779 7,406 PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 111,549 $ 85,395 $ (100 ) $ (24,156 ) $ 172,688 For the year ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 33,899 $ (14,016 ) $ (2,459 ) $ (32,449 ) $ (15,025 ) Depreciation expense 53,858 43,604 188 5,081 102,731 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,648 6,127 - - 7,775 EBITDA $ 89,405 $ 35,715 $ (2,271 ) $ (27,368 ) $ 95,481 Transaction-related charges - 11,390 566 (1,735 ) 10,221 Goodwill impairment 20,586 - - - 20,586 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 216 783 1,537 223 2,759 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 110,207 $ 47,888 $ (168 ) $ (28,880 ) $ 129,047 Stock-based compensation 128 271 22 6,160 6,581 PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 110,335 $ 48,159 $ (146 ) $ (22,720 ) $ 135,628





Table 6 ATN International, Inc. Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Current portion of long-term debt * $ 6,172 $ 4,665 Long-term debt, net of current portion * 415,727 327,111 Total debt $ 421,899 $ 331,776 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 59,728 80,697 Net Debt $ 362,171 $ 251,079 Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended $ 165,282 $ 129,047 Net Debt Ratio 2.19 1.95 * Excludes Customer Receivable and Credit Facility

_______________________________

1 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

2 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

3 See Table 6 for reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt, a non-GAAP measure.

4 See Table 6 for reconciliation of Net Debt Ratio, a non-GAAP measure.

5International Telecom revenues are generated by delivery of a broad range of communications and managed IT services, including data, voice and video services from the Company’s fixed and mobile network operations in Bermuda and the Caribbean, and include direct government payments as part of the FCC high-cost support program in the USVI.

6 US Telecom revenues consist of broadband, carrier services, managed IT services, fixed enterprise, and mobile retail revenues from the Company’s networks and operations in Alaska and in the western United States, including various government programs such as CAF II, E-Rate, Lifeline and rural healthcare support programs.

7 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure. For the Company’s 2023 Guidance Adjusted EBITDA, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measure, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA.

8 Defined as download speeds of greater than 100 MBPS.