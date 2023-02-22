Submit Release
Nephros Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced it will file its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 after market close and will host a conference call that same day at 4:30pm ET.

Participants may dial into the call as follows:
Domestic access: 1 (844) 808-7106
International access: 1 (412) 317-5285

Upon joining, please ask to be joined into the Nephros conference call.

An audio archive of the call will be available shortly after the call on the Nephros Investor Relations page.

Alternatively, a replay of the call may be accessed until March 15th, 2023 at 1 (877) 344-7529 or 1 (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering replay access code: 9907282.

About Nephros
Nephros is committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative water filtration products and services, along with water-quality education, as part of an integrated approach to water safety. Nephros goods serve the needs of customers within the healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency solutions for water management. 

For more information about Nephros, please visit us at nephros.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
(646) 823-8656
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com


Andy Astor, CEO
Nephros, Inc.
(201) 343-5202 x120
andy.astor@nephros.com


Primary Logo

