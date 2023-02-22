65 POEMS AND 5 SHORT STORIES THAT WILL CHANGE ONE’S LIFE
Mary Angeline Bell writes a book of poems that encapsulates hope and encouragement.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Mary Angeline Bell offers a collection of poems that touches on topics of life, love, triumphs, and faith. The overall theme of this book is for readers to seek hope and encouragement despite the challenges and chaos the world is facing.
Rejoice is a book of poetry published by Mary Angeline Bell, also known as Angie to family and friends. Angie's life has been filled with music, poetry, and education. Growing up in Portland, Oregon, she received a Bachelor of Science degree from Lewis & Clark College and a Master of Arts from the University of Oregon. Her love for teaching led her to spend time in the classroom before marrying Rex Bell in 1968 and adopting their daughter Jennie. Angie's passion for music and travel has taken her to Europe and various cities in America. She is also an active member of Toastmasters International since June 2000. Angie is involved in the lives of her granddaughters and great-grandchildren, finding joy in family and faith.
Mary Angeline Bell’s writing style is conveyed in a clear and refreshing manner enabling readers to connect well to the author’s perspectives. A book of sixty-five poems and five short stories in total that are expressed well and mind-engaging.
Marcia, an amazon customer, has high regard for this book as she says “With Rejoice, by Mary Angeline Bell, you are immediately drawn by the author’s writing style.”
A touching and encouraging read full of poetry! Rejoice by author Mary Angeline Bell is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover.
Get to know the author’s life, inspirations, and the know-hows in the literary world by visiting Mary Angeline Bell’s website, https://authormaryangeline.com/.
