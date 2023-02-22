Trial for man accused of igniting 2021’s Hopkins Fire will not be heard in Mendocino County

During a brief court hearing Tuesday morning, Mendocino County Judge Keith Faulder announced optional available venues had been narrowed down to Marin and Colusa counties. According to the Judicial Council of California, venue changes are allowed if a judge believes a defendant cannot receive a fair trial in the county where a case occurred. Reasons for such a decision include significant pretrial publicity, bias, the area’s political atmosphere or other circumstances parties believe would prevent a fair trial.