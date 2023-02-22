Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,519 in the last 365 days.

Trial for man accused of igniting 2021’s Hopkins Fire will not be heard in Mendocino County

During a brief court hearing Tuesday morning, Mendocino County Judge Keith Faulder announced optional available venues had been narrowed down to Marin and Colusa counties. According to the Judicial Council of California, venue changes are allowed if a judge believes a defendant cannot receive a fair trial in the county where a case occurred. Reasons for such a decision include significant pretrial publicity, bias, the area’s political atmosphere or other circumstances parties believe would prevent a fair trial.

You just read:

Trial for man accused of igniting 2021’s Hopkins Fire will not be heard in Mendocino County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.