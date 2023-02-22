9th Circuit reverses order that vacated states' rights water rule

A Trump-era rule limiting states’ powers to regulate industrial discharges into rivers was restored on Tuesday after a federal appeals court ruled that a district judge granting the EPA’s request for a voluntary remand of a Clean Water Act rule did not have the authority to vacate it without due process.
