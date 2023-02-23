Ali Ata Presents reVerb Oak Lawn, a Multifamily Complex

reVerb Oak Lawn Ali Ata

reVerb Oak Lawn consists of three adjacent buildings with 84 apartment units for sale. The apartment community is in Oak Lawn city, southwest edge of Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ali Ata proudly announces that properties are up for investment in reVerb Oak Lawn. The 84 apartment units are spread across three adjacent buildings. The properties are near the attractive Oak Lawn Park District. Several business establishments are situated on Harlem Avenue and 95th Street, a stone's throw from the complex. Additionally, reVerb Oak Lawn offers convenient access to the I-294 and Metra's Southwest Service Line.

The apartment community has 42 one-bedroom units and 42 two-bedroom layouts. In 2017, the reVerb Oak Lawn units and buildings underwent complete gut rehabilitation. Today, Ali Ata notes all apartments have an in-unit washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyless access technology, and laminate wood floors. Each unit also has individual gas-forced air furnaces with A/C condensers. Other improvements include new electrical service, plumbing, and roofs. Additionally, new surface parking lots for all buildings were added.

Furthermore, the apartment community has a beautiful courtyard with grilling patios. There are also secured entrances with an intercom system.

reVerb Oak Lawn offers investors a rare opportunity to acquire renovated scale properties in one of the most sought-after suburbs southwest of Chicago.

The complex is in a prime location. As a result, the area's residential population comprises commuters who fully use the village's location, amenities, and convenient Metra station off Highway 20.

There are three major arteries connecting Oak Lawn to Chicago as well as other outlying areas. The neighborhood offers residents a slice of city life amid a close-knit and safe community environment. The Chicago Ridge Mall and other establishments comprise around a third of the village, providing residents access to places for shopping, dining, and exploring. Additionally, Ali Ata mentions that the area's proximity to Midway Airport makes long-distance travel convenient for all.

