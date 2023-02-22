Got to Be NC Festival seeks antique tractors and vendors

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TUESDAY, FEB. 21, 2023

CONTACT: Robert Fogle, manager

Got to Be NC Festival

919-821-7400

RALEIGH – Space is still available for farm-equipment hobbyists and vendors wanting to take part in the Got to Be NC Festival May 19-21 at the State Fairgrounds.

Organizers are on the hunt for collectors of antique tractors and farm equipment to join a display of more than 1,000 pieces of machinery. Tractors in working order also can participate in the daily tractor parade through the fairgrounds. Participation is free, but pre-registration is required.

There also are booth spaces available for N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Got to Be NC members, independent vendors and concessionaires at the festival. Applications for all vendor locations are due by April 1.

Registration forms and vendor applications are online at https://www.gottobencfestival.com/Vendors.htm

The Got to Be NC Festival is a family-friendly event that highlights the best of North Carolina agriculture. Visitors can roam through the antique farm equipment, sample and purchase locally made products at the Food Lion Local Goodness Marketplace, enjoy the excitement of the carnival and relax to live music on an outdoor stage.

