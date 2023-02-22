Submit Release
Morocco's 'Sincere' Support Is Vital for Continuity of Services in Al-Quds Hospitals (Palestinian Official)

MOROCCO, February 22 - The Secretary General of the East Al Quds Hospitals Network, Fadi Al Atrash, said Tuesday in Rabat that the "sincere" support of Morocco, which enjoys a singular experience in the treatment of emergency cases, is vital to ensure the continuity of services in the holy city’s hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion of the signing of a cooperation protocol on the establishment by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency of a unit for monitoring, coordination and follow-up of emergency cases in the Al-Maqasid hospital in Al-Quds, Al Atrash said that thanks to the kingdom’s sincere support, the hospitals in the holy city have been able to overcome some difficult circumstances, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Palestinian official also expressed his thanks and deep gratitude to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, for His sincere and constant support to Palestine in general, and to Al-Quds in particular.

Signed on the occasion of the visit of a delegation of Palestinian hospital directors to the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency, this protocol aims at implementing the project of creating and equipping a unit for monitoring, coordination and follow-up of emergency cases, organizing training sessions in Al-Quds or outside the holy city for medical and administrative executives specialized in the field and visits to Morocco and other countries to exchange expertise between emergency doctors and nursing and administrative executives.

It also intends to set up common programs for the continuous development of techniques and capacities of human resources and the programming of scientific meetings.

 MAP: 21 February 2023

