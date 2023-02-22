Morocco, the Netherlands Welcome Strong Momentum of Cooperation on Migration

MOROCCO, February 22 - Minister of Interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, held on Tuesday in Rabat, talks with the Dutch Minister of Migration, Eric Van Der Burg, during which both officials welcomed the strong momentum in the cooperation between the two parties, especially in the migration field.

During these talks, the two ministers praised the launch in June 2022 of the Permanent Joint Migration Group (PJMG) as well as the holding of various thematic subcommittees that have initiated qualitative and coordinated progress on all dimensions of the migration issue, said a statement by the Interior Ministry.

In this sense, the two parties agreed to strengthen the momentum of exchange of expertise and information to better anticipate the threats and challenges posed by criminal activities of cross-border trafficking networks, including trafficking in migrants and human beings, the same source said.

At this level, Laftit recalled the active solidarity of Morocco and the extensive efforts made in terms of border control and the fight against all forms of cross-border crime that make the Kingdom a major player in regional security.

Emphasis was also placed on the triangular partnership (Morocco - Netherlands - Africa) which is a strategic approach that brings added value, through cross-training, capacity building and technical support to partner countries in the South.

In addition, the two ministers welcomed the prospects opened in the field of regular migration and circular mobility and highlighted the positive role of the Moroccan community established in the Netherlands which is a vector of human and civilizational rapprochement between the two countries, added the same source.

Regarding unaccompanied minors, Laftit recalled the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, for the repatriation of all Moroccan minors duly identified, in full respect of their rights, their best interests and the international commitments undertaken by both parties.

MAP: 22 February 2023