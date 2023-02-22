Children's Home Society of NC Appoints Vice President of Marketing & Communications

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Home Society of NC (CHS) is pleased to announce the addition of Becky Alley as Vice President of Marketing & Communications. In her new role, Alley will lead the CHS marketing team guiding branding and communications efforts statewide.

"This position represents a return to Children's Home Society for Becky who worked with us previously in marketing leadership," said Brian Maness, CHS President & CEO. "We are excited to welcome Becky back to spearhead our marketing efforts which are key to furthering our mission in support of children and families."

With more than 24 years of experience in the nonprofit sector and health care, Alley most recently spent 11 years at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist as Senior Director of Marketing. Her prior experience also includes leading marketing efforts for Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina and Pines of Carolina Girl Scout Council. Alley has a bachelor's in communications from East Carolina University and a Certificate in Nonprofit Management from Duke University.

"I am excited to return to Children's Home Society and their outstanding community of people who work every day to improve the lives of children and families," Alley said. "Supporting families and protecting children has been at the heart of my career, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of CHS's effort to ensure that every child has a permanent, safe, and loving family."

Last year CHS served more than 20,000 North Carolina children and families providing over 4,800 families with parent education and support services and creating a safe family placement for nearly 1,100 children who are in foster care. Children's Home Society has celebrated more than 16,000 adoptions since its founding in 1902, remaining steadfast in its mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family.

For more information about Children's Home Society and its family support programs, how to become a foster or adoptive parent, or financial support, career, and volunteer opportunities, please call 1-800-632-1400 or visit www.chsnc.org.

About Children's Home Society of North Carolina

Children's Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children's Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and youth responsibility. Children's Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child, but also in the foundation of a community.

