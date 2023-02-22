Global Vox Populi CEO and President Md Sadique Akhter Honored with Most Iconic Healthcare Leaders Citation at World Health & Wellness Congress

Healthcare Management Consultant Md Sadique Akhter was presented with the Most Iconic Healthcare Leaders (Global) citation for his contributions to the field of healthcare at the World Health & Wellness Congress. Sadique has a diverse background across the healthcare and FMCG industries and has successfully advised companies on crucial aspects of their business.

Mumbai, India - Md Sadique Akhter, the CEO and President of Global Vox Populi, has been awarded the Most Iconic Healthcare Leaders (Global) citation at the 7th edition of the World Health & Wellness Congress held in Mumbai, India. The award recognizes his contributions to the healthcare industry and his success in advising companies on various aspects of their business.

As a highly respected management consultant, Sadique is a member of several esteemed organizations, including the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR), the American Marketing Association (AMA), and the Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Group (PMRG). With his diverse background in healthcare and FMCG industries, Sadique has a proven track record of successfully advising companies in these sectors on crucial aspects of their business, including improving brand perception, mapping key opinion leaders, optimizing sales force effectiveness, gathering competitive intelligence, conducting market research and intelligence, implementing digital marketing strategies, developing multi-channel marketing plans, and formulating effective product strategies.

The World Health & Wellness Congress is an international organization that brings together senior executives and leaders who share an interest in promoting economic development and understanding the health and wellness industries. The summit attracts delegates from various sectors such as hospitality, tourism, health and wellness, beauty, finance, medical, manufacturing, and technology, and it brings attendees from different parts of the world.

The 7th edition of the World Health & Wellness Congress saw the organizers present the "100 Most Iconic Healthcare Leaders" citations to 100 leading healthcare companies. Md Sadique Akhter was one of the individuals honored for his contributions to the healthcare industry.

The award jury for the World Health & Wellness Congress was composed of Dr. Arun Arora, Professor Indira Parikh, Nina E. Woodard, Dr. C. M. Dwivedi, Dr. R L Bhatia, Dr. Saugata Mitra, and Dr. Sanjay Muthal. They evaluated the nominees based on their contributions to the healthcare industry and their impact on improving healthcare outcomes.

Speaking about the award, Md Sadique Akhter expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am honored to receive this recognition from the World Health & Wellness Congress. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Global Vox Populi team in providing valuable insights to our clients in the healthcare industry. We remain committed to helping our clients achieve their business goals while improving healthcare outcomes for patients."

The Most Iconic Healthcare Leaders (Global) citation is a prestigious honor that recognizes the contributions of individuals who have made significant contributions to the healthcare industry. With his expertise and experience, Md Sadique Akhter is a worthy recipient of this award and continues to be an invaluable asset to the healthcare industry.

Media Contact

Company Name: Global Vox Populi

Contact Person: Md Sadique Akhter

Email: Send Email

Phone: +919920928972

Address:815/B, Jaswanti Allied Business Center

City: Malad West - 400064

Country: India

Website: globalvoxpopuli.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Global Vox Populi CEO and President Md Sadique Akhter Honored with Most Iconic Healthcare Leaders Citation at World Health & Wellness Congress