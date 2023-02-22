CORUS ENTERTAINMENT CONGRATULATES ITS ESTEEMED PRODUCTION PARTNERS ON 74 CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Global Receives 20 Nominations for its Premium Programming Including Entertainment Tonight Canada Lauded with 12 Nominations, Hit Scripted Drama Departure with Five Nominations, and Beloved Reality Show Big Brother Canada with Three Nominations

Corus' Lifestyle Networks Pick Up 26 Nominations Across Categories Including

Best Documentary Series, Best Factual Series, Best Lifestyle Program, and Best Host, Lifestyle

Nelvana Garners 13 of the 19 Nominations Across Corus Kids Networks' Lineup of Animated and Live-Action Series

Global News is Recognized with Nine Nominations Including Best Anchor, Best National Reporter, and Best National Newscast for the 11th Year in a Row

Stream Corus' Powerhouse Brands and Hit Series Anytime with STACKTV

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment applauds its production partners and celebrates a total of 74 Canadian Screen Awards nominations across key categories, as announced today by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. These nominations represent Corus' continued commitment to creating and delivering premium original content across genres and platforms – from Corus Studios' incredible array of original content, Nelvana's renowned children's animated and live action programming, Global News' trusted reporting, and more.

"On behalf of Corus, I am proud to congratulate our esteemed production partners on today's well-deserved 2023 Canadian Screen Awards nominations," said Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President, Content and Corporate Strategy, Corus Entertainment. "This recognition from the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television is a testament to the exceptionally talented producers and creators that we work with across our lineup of powerhouse brands and networks. Corus is proud to create and deliver unparalleled original content from Corus Studios, Global News and Nelvana, that captivates, educates, entertains, and informs audiences across our country."

See below for the full list of Corus' 2023 Canadian Screen Awards nominations.

GLOBAL – 20 Nominations

Global celebrates 20 nominations across its slate of unscripted and scripted programming. Last year's winner for Best Entertainment News Program or Series, ET Canada, is nominated for the top honour again this year. ET Canada host Cheryl Hickey is once again nominated for Best Host, Talk Show or Entertainment News, and a number of ET Canada's specials round out the show's 12 total nominations.

In the Drama categories, Global Original Departure racked up five nominations including Best Drama Series and Best Supporting Performer nominations for Christopher Plummer, Wendy Crewson and Karen LeBlanc.

Lastly, venerable Canadian reality hit Big Brother Canada scored three nominations this year, including Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition for Arisa Cox.

ET Canada – 12 Nominations

Best Entertainment News Program or Series – Entertainment Tonight Canada (Corus Entertainment)

(Corus Entertainment) Best Entertainment News Program or Series – ET Canada Presents Icons: Oprah Celebrates Sidney (Corus Entertainment)

(Corus Entertainment) Best Host, Talk Show or Entertainment News – Entertainment Tonight Canada (Corus Entertainment – Cheryl Hickey )

(Corus Entertainment – ) Best Talk Program or Series – ET Canada Presents Forward: The Future of Black Entertainment (Corus Entertainment – John Kampilis, Laura Carroll , Jodie Davis , Toni Francis , Bob Pagrach , Warren Credo , Sajae Elder)

(Corus Entertainment – John Kampilis, , , , , , Sajae Elder) Best Talk Program or Series – ET Canada Presents Indigenous Artists & Icons: Celebrating the Future (Corus Entertainment – John Kampilis, Laura Carroll , Jodie Davis , Bob Pagrach , Julia Lennox , Katie Scott )

(Corus Entertainment – John Kampilis, , , , , ) Best Variety or Entertainment Special – ET Canada Presents One on One with Trevor Noah (Corus Entertainment – John Kampilis, Laura Carroll , Jodie Davis , Bob Pagrach , Fay Philavanh , Shreya Khanna )

(Corus Entertainment – John Kampilis, , , , , ) Best History Documentary Program or Series – ET Canada Presents Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (Corus Entertainment – John Kampilis, Laura Carroll , Jodie Davis , Bob Pagrach , Nadine Parker , Jamie Samhan )

(Corus Entertainment – John Kampilis, , , , , ) Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series – ET Canada Presents Remembering Betty White (Corus Entertainment – John Kampilis, Laura Carroll , Jodie Davis , Bob Pagrach , Melissa Lariviere )

(Corus Entertainment – John Kampilis, , , , ) Best Web Program or Series, Non-Fiction – ET Canada Pride (Entertainment Tonight Canada – John Kampilis, Jodie Davis , Laura Carroll , Bob Pagrach , Fay Philavanh , Dallas Dixon , Mikael Melo )

(Entertainment Tonight Canada – John Kampilis, , , , , , ) Best Web Program or Series, Non-Fiction – ET Canada Royal Rewind (Entertainment Tonight Canada – John Kampilis, Jodie Davis , Laura Carroll , Bob Pagrach , Fay Philavanh , Nadine Parker , Alyssa Croezen )

(Entertainment Tonight Canada – John Kampilis, , , , , , ) Best Host, Web Program or Series – ET Canada Live (Entertainment Tonight Canada – Cheryl Hickey , Roz Weston , Sangita Patel , Carlos Bustamante , Keshia Chante , Morgan Hoffman )

(Entertainment Tonight Canada – , , , , , ) Best Live Production, Social Media – ET Canada Live (Entertainment Tonight Canada – John Kampilis, Jodie Davis , Laura Carroll , Bob Pagrach , Fay Philavanh , Kate Morawetz , Katie Colley )

Departure – 5 Nominations

Best Drama Series – Departure (Corus Entertainment, Shaftesbury, Deadpan Pictures – Christina Jennings , Scott Garvie , Malcolm MacRury , Jackie May , T.J. Scott, Paul Donovan , Chris Philip , Karine Martin , Vincent Shiao , Nikolijne Troubetzkoy, Marsha Greene , Chris Moreton , Patrick Cassavetti, Teresa M. Ho , Julie Lacey )

(Corus Entertainment, Shaftesbury, Deadpan Pictures – , , , , T.J. Scott, , , , , Nikolijne Troubetzkoy, , , Patrick Cassavetti, , ) Best Supporting Performer, Drama – Departure (Corus Entertainment, Shaftesbury, Deadpan Pictures – Christopher Plummer )

(Corus Entertainment, Shaftesbury, Deadpan Pictures – ) Best Supporting Performer, Drama – Departure (Corus Entertainment, Shaftesbury, Deadpan Pictures – Wendy Crewson )

(Corus Entertainment, Shaftesbury, Deadpan Pictures – ) Best Supporting Performer, Drama – Departure (Corus Entertainment, Shaftesbury, Deadpan Pictures – Karen LeBlanc )

(Corus Entertainment, Shaftesbury, Deadpan Pictures – ) Best Original Music, Drama – Departure – Runaway (Corus Entertainment, Shaftesbury, Deadpan Pictures – Keith Power )

Big Brother Canada – 3 Nominations

Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition – Big Brother Canada (Corus Entertainment, Insight Productions – Arisa Cox )

(Corus Entertainment, Insight Productions – ) Best Production Design or Art Direction, Non-Fiction – Big Brother Canada – Premier (Corus Entertainment, Insight Production – Peter Faragher , Andy Roskaft , Kevin Halliday , Aaron Scholl )

– (Corus Entertainment, Insight Production – , , , ) Best Costume Design – Big Brother Canada – Premier (Corus Entertainment, Insight Productions – Lisa Williams )

GLOBAL NEWS – 9 Nominations

Global News is recognized with nine nominations including Best National Newscast, Global National, Best National News Anchor, Dawna Friesen, Best Local Newscast, Global BC, and three nominations for the current affairs show, The New Reality.

Global National – 3 Nominations

Best National Newscast

Best National News Anchor ( Dawna Friesen )

) Best National Reporter ( Jeff Semple )

The New Reality – 3 Nominations

Best News or Information Series

Best News and Information Segment ( Rights of Nature )

) Best Photography News or Information (Rights of Nature)

Global News Hour at 6 – 1 Nomination

Best Local Newscast (Global BC)

Global News Morning Edmonton – 1 Nomination

Global News Toronto – 1 Nomination

Best Local Reporter ( Sean O'Shea )

FOOD NETWORK CANADA – 1 Nomination

Food Network Canada's ultimate baking competition series, Wall of Bakers is recognized with a nomination for Best Picture Editing, Reality/Competition.

Wall of Bakers – 1 Nomination

Best Picture Editing, Reality/Competition, Cookies For The Win (Insight Productions – Ben O'Neil , Jordan Wood , Alex Mastronardi )

HGTV CANADA – 7 Nominations



HGTV Canada's inspiring lineup of design, renovation and real estate programming earned seven nominations across key categories. Transformational renovation series Property Brothers: Forever Home garnered nominations for Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information, and Best Host, Lifestyle, Drew and Jonathan Scott. Additional series nominated for Best Host, Lifestyle include, Canada's #1 specialty series last year*, Island of Bryan (Corus Studios), Bryan and Sarah Baeumler; Scott's Vacation House Rules (Corus Studios), Scott McGillivray; and Styled (Corus Studios), Nicole Babb and Caffery Vanhorne. East-coast based home building series Rock Solid Builds (Corus Studios) draws in one nomination for Best Lifestyle Program or Series, and extreme renovation series Gut Job (Corus Studios) is recognized with a nomination for Best Lifestyle Program or Series.

Property Brothers: Forever Home – 2 Nominations

Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information, Jodi & Mel (Scott Brothers Entertainment)

Best Host, Lifestyle (Scott Brothers Entertainment, Drew Scott , Jonathan Scott )

Gut Job – 1 Nomination

Best Lifestyle Program or Series (Great Pacific Media – David Way , Sebastian Clovis , Matt Hoos )

Island of Bryan – 1 Nomination

Best Host, Lifestyle (S.I Entertainment – Bryan Baeumler , Sarah Baeumler )

Rock Solid Builds – 1 Nomination

Best Lifestyle Program or Series (Cineflix Productions – Kim Bondi , Christle Leonard )

Scott's Vacation House Rules – 1 Nomination

Best Host, Lifestyle (House Rules 3 Productions Inc. – Scott McGillivray )

Styled – 1 Nomination

Best Host, Lifestyle (Great Pacific Media – Nicole Babb , Caffery Vanhorne )

LIFETIME CANADA – 2 Nominations

Lifetime Canada's premium scripted drama, Stolen by Their Father received nominations for Best Lead Performer, TV Movie, Sarah Drew, and Best Writing, TV Movie.

Stolen by Their Father – 2 Nominations

Best Lead Performer, TV Movie (Cineflix Productions/Arvio Films – Sarah Drew )

) Best Writing, TV Movie (Cineflix Productions/Avrio Films – Barbara Kymlicka )

THE HISTORY® CHANNEL – 10 Nominations

The HISTORY® Channel celebrates ten nominations across its slate of factual programming. BLK: An Origin Story, a groundbreaking docuseries that explores the untold stories of Black Canadians, is recognized with an outstanding five nominations including Best Writing, Documentary. Black Liberators WWII, a docuseries paying homage to Canada's Black war heroes, and car-hunting series Lost Car Rescue (Corus Studios) each secured two nominations. Car restoration series Rust Valley Restorers (Corus Studios) received a nomination for Best Writing, Factual.

BLK: An Origin Story – 5 Nominations

Best Direction, Documentary Series, Nova Scotia : Three Epic Migrations, One People (BLK Productions Inc. – Jennifer Holness )

(BLK Productions Inc. – ) Best Photography, Documentary or Factual, Nova Scotia : Three Epic Migrations, One People (BLK Productions Inc. – Ricardo Diaz )

(BLK Productions Inc. – ) Best Picture Editing, Documentary, Vancouver : Hogan's Alley (BLK Productions Inc. – Avril Jacobson )

(BLK Productions Inc. – ) Best Original Music, Documentary, Nova Scotia : Three Epic Migrations, One People (BLK Productions Inc. – Tom Third )

(BLK Productions Inc. – ) Best Writing, Documentary, Ontario : John "Daddy" Hall (BLK Productions Inc. – Sudz Sutherland)

Black Liberators WWII – 2 Nominations

Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research (yap films inc. – Kathy Grant , Lola Waheed )

Award for Best Editorial Research (yap films inc. – , ) Barbara Sears Award for Best Visual Research (yap films inc. – Kenya-Jade Pinto , Erin Chisholm )

Lost Car Rescue – 2 Nominations

Best Direction, Factual, Muscle Cars (Proper Television – Michelle Mama)

(Proper Television – Michelle Mama) Best Factual Series (Proper Television – Allison Grace , Lesia Capone , Cathie James , Jay Armstrong , Matt Sager )

Rust Valley Restorers – 1 Nomination

Best Writing, Factual, Scorched Earth (Mayhem Entertainment – Samantha Beck , Katie Redburn , Gillian Mahoney )

W NETWORK – 6 Nominations



W Network earned six nominations for its programming which embraces exceptional and meaningful connections that make great storytelling for women. Feature-length documentary Sex with Sue (Corus Studios), about the prolific career of world-renowned sex educator Sue Johanson, received five outstanding nominations including Best Documentary Program, and Best Writing, Documentary. Additionally, Color My World With Love received a nomination for Best Lead Performer, TV Movie, Erica Durance.

Sex with Sue – 5 Nominations

Best Direction, Documentary Program (Banger Films, Lisa Rideout )

) Best Documentary Program (Banger Films, Lisa Rideout , Sam Dunn, Scot McFadyen )

, Sam Dunn, ) Best Photography, Documentary or Factual (Banger Films, Lulu Wei , Ann Tipper )

, ) Best Picture Editing, Documentary (Banger Films. Erin Gulas, Nick Taylor )

) Best Writing, Documentary (Banger Films, Lisa Rideout )

Color My World With Love – 1 Nomination

Best Lead Performer, TV Movie (Spell Love Road Productions Ltd., Erica Durance)

CORUS KIDS & NELVANA – 19 Nominations

Corus' Nelvana, a world-leading international producer, distributor and licensor of children's animated and live-action content, is pleased to have garnered 13 nominations for its original content, which air across Corus' Kids networks in Canada.

TELETOON – 2 Nominations

TELETOON (now rebranded to Cartoon Network) provides a fun and playful world for audiences where the only limit is imagination. The fan-favoruite series Total Dramarama has earned the network two nominations in the prestigious categories Best Animated Program or Series, and Best Direction, Animation.

Total Dramarama – 2 Nominations

Best Animated Program or Series – (Fresh TV Inc., Tom McGillis , George Elliott , Brian Irving , Jennifer Pertsch , Terry McGurrin )

, , , , ) Best Direction, Animation - Total Dramarama – Total Trauma Rama / The Doomed Ballooned Marooned (Fresh TV Inc., Keith Oliver , George Elliott )

TREEHOUSE – 7 Nominations



Treehouse garnered seven nominations for its premium children's programming with Agent Binky, produced by Nelvana and Warner Bros. Discovery's redknot and based on the best-selling books by Kids Can Press, notably acknowledged for three nominations, including Best Performance, Animation for two voice actors, Julius Cho and Melody Johnson, and Best Writing, Pre-School. With the introduction of the franchise's first autistic character, Nelvana's Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go had a buzz-worthy year and is being considered for three awards, with two episodes being nominated in the Best Sound, Animation category. Additionally, Pikwik Pack earns one impressive nomination for Best Pre-School Program or Series.

Agent Binky – 3 Nominations

Best Performance, Animation (redknot, a joint venture between Nelvana and Warner Bros. Discovery, Julius Cho )

) Best Performance, Animation (redknot, a joint venture between Nelvana and Warner Bros. Discovery, Melody Johnson )

) Best Writing, Pre-School - Agent Binky: Pets of the Universe – The Paw And Claw Spa ((redknot, a joint venture between Nelvana and Warner Bros. Discovery, Carolyn Hay and Hugh Duffy )

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go – 3 Nominations

Best Performance, Animation (Nelvana and Mattel TV, Glee Dango)

Best Sound, Animation - Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Race for the Sodor Cup (Nelvana and Mattel TV , Ryan Araki , John Baktis , Andrew McDonnell , Simon Berry )

(Nelvana and Mattel TV , , , , ) Best Sound, Animation - Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go – Music is Everywhere/Backwards Day (Nelvana and Mattel TV, Ryan Araki , John Baktis , Andrew McDonnell , Simon Berry )

Pikwik Pack – 1 Nomination

Best Pre-School Program or Series (Guru Studio, Frank Falcone , Rachel Reade Marcus , Kirsten Newlands )

YTV – 10 Nominations

With 10 nominations, YTV continues to reach more kids in its afterschool time block than any other kids station**. Nelvana's Daytime Emmy® nominated mystery drama The Hardy Boys is recognized with four nominations, including for Best Writing, Children's or Youth. Nelvana's Super Wish garnered three nominations in the Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, and Best Original Music categories for Animation. New to the network, The Next Step is acknowledged with three nominations, including for Best Children's or Youth Fiction Program or Series.

The Hardy Boys – 4 Nominations

Best Direction, Children's or Youth - The Hardy Boys - The Doctor's Orders (Nelvana and Lambur Productions, Melanie Orr )

(Nelvana and Lambur Productions, ) Best Photography, Drama - The Hardy Boys – An Unexpected Return (Nelvana and Lambur Productions, D. Gregor Hagey )

– (Nelvana and Lambur Productions, D. ) Best Production Design or Art Direction, Fiction - The Hardy Boys – An Unexpected Return (Nelvana and Lambur Productions, Brian Verhoog , Joel Guzman , Brianna Trush , Andrew Hill )

– (Nelvana and Lambur Productions, , , , ) Best Writing, Children's or Youth - The Hardy Boys - Captured! (Nelvana and Lambur Productions, Ramona Barckert )

Super Wish – 3 Nominations

Best Original Music, Animation - Super Wish - Legend of the Cake-Bun Bottom (redknot, a joint venture between Nelvana and Warner Bros. Discovery, Neil Parfitt )

(redknot, a joint venture between Nelvana and Warner Bros. Discovery, ) Best Sound, Animation - Super Wish - Taste Buddies / Imagination Caboose (redknot, a joint venture between Nelvana and Warner Bros. Discovery, Ryan Araki , Evan Turner , Neil Parfitt , Andrew McDonnell , Richard Spence-Thomas )

(redknot, a joint venture between Nelvana and Warner Bros. Discovery, , , , , ) Best Visual Effects - Super Wish - The Floor is Definitely Not Lava (redknot, a joint venture between Nelvana and Warner Bros. Discovery, Andy Powell , Raymond Pang )

The Next Step – 3 Nominations

Best Children's or Youth Fiction Program or Series (Boat Rocker, Ivan Schneeberg , David Fortier , Jon Rutherford , Bob Higgins , Romeo Candido , Shaleen Sangha , Duana Taha , Amy Wright , Jan Caruana , Brandon Hackett , Brad Vermunt , Jim Corston )

, , , , , , , , , , , ) Best Direction, Children's or Youth – The Next Step – One Song Glory (Boat Rocker, Romeo Candido )

– (Boat Rocker, ) Best Writing, Children's or Youth – The Next Step – One Song Glory (Boat Rocker, Amy Cole )

Sources:

*Numeris PPM Data, Jan 1 – Dec 31/21, Total Canada, A25-54, F25-54, AMA (000), CDN SPEC COM ENG excluding sports, 3+ airings.

**Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, BY21-22 (Aug 30/21 – Aug 28/22), confirmed data, M-F 4p-6p, K2-11, CumRch(000), English Kids Stations

