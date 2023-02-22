Submit Release
Fairway Mortgage Announces Hire of Veteran Denver Originator Kym Poladsky

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, the nation's third largest retail mortgage lender, announced today that mortgage veteran Kym Poladsky has joined Fairway in its Denver region working with the Mandie Pallone team.

"We are beyond excited to have someone like Kym, who is a mortgage legend in our part of Colorado, join us at Fairway," said Fairway Branch Manager Pallone. "Kym is a $70 million plus producer who will fit right into the Fairway culture."

Poladsky was most recently with Flagstar Bank and Guaranteed Rate Mortgage before that.  She brings 40 years of mortgage and real estate experience to Fairway. "I chose to make a career in residential mortgage lending because I believe homeownership can be a basis for lifetime financial security," said Poladsky.  "And having the power of Fairway's operations behind us, and its ability to deliver the fastest and most dependable closings in the industry is going to be a great fit."

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender based in Madison, Wisconsin, and Carrollton, Texas, with more than 7,000 team members and 500 branches nationwide. Fairway funded $42 billion in 2022. For more information, go to fairway.com.

