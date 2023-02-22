Moldova: largest climbing wall on left bank of Nistru river launched with EU and UNDP support 

The largest climbing wall on the left bank of the Dniester is ready for exploration.

A new sports complex, with the largest climbing wall on the left bank of Nistru river, was opened in Tighina (Bender) this month.

The business idea belongs to Natalia Konstandaki, who won a grant under the European Union’s Confidence Building Measures Programme, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme in Moldova.

“I really want our young people to be active, athletic, less dependent on gadgets and do more sports,” said Natalia.

The new climbing wall is 15 metres high, and includes nine climbing trails with various degrees of difficulty. The climbing wall has already been tested by climbing enthusiasts. Individual and group courses for children and adults will be organised soon.

