Ukraine: EU-funded Phoenix project launches grant call for NGOs supporting displaced persons and host communities

The ‘East Europe Foundation’, a Ukrainian non-profit charitable organisation, announces a grant competition for non-governmental organisations (NGOs), which provide comprehensive support to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities during the war.

The grant competition is conducted within the Phoenix Project, recently launched by the East Europe Foundation with the financial support of the European Union.

The call aims to strengthen NGOs’ capacity to respond to challenges and needs of IDPs and their host communities, support relocation of small and micro businesses, and encourage the social reintegration of IDPs.

The organisers particularly encourage applications from business development organisations; organisations assisting with the psycho-social adaptation of IDPs, children and other vulnerable groups; youth and volunteer organisations; small community and village associations; and organisations representing the most vulnerable in society.

The grant amount should fall between 400,000 and 800,000 hryvnias.

The deadline for applications is 23 March. The application must be submitted in Ukrainian.

