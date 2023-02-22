Ukraine: Dnipro accommodation for displaced persons receives new heating equipment thanks to EU and UNDP

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, with financial support from the European Union, has purchased 90 electric convectors to heat a centre housing displaced persons in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

Two hundred and fifty Ukrainians, who have become internally displaced persons as a result of Russian military aggression, currently live at the centre. These are primarily families with children from Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, who have been forced to flee from war-torn communities where intense fighting continues.

“Life goes on no matter what: we are not giving up and we’re already building plans for the future, step by step,” says Iryna, who lives with her family in a shelter for internally displaced persons in Dnipro. “Sometimes we miss our home terribly, but we were welcomed very well in Dnipro, and we feel comfortable here.”

The heating equipment was purchased within the framework of the United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, funded by the EU.

