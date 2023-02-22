Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,490 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine: Dnipro accommodation for displaced persons receives new heating equipment thanks to EU and UNDP

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, with financial support from the European Union, has purchased 90 electric convectors to heat a centre housing displaced persons in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. 

Two hundred and fifty Ukrainians, who have become internally displaced persons as a result of Russian military aggression, currently live at the centre. These are primarily families with children from Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, who have been forced to flee from war-torn communities where intense fighting continues.

“Life goes on no matter what: we are not giving up and we’re already building plans for the future, step by step,” says Iryna, who lives with her family in a shelter for internally displaced persons in Dnipro. “Sometimes we miss our home terribly, but we were welcomed very well in Dnipro, and we feel comfortable here.”

The heating equipment was purchased within the framework of the United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, funded by the EU.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Ukraine: Dnipro accommodation for displaced persons receives new heating equipment thanks to EU and UNDP

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.