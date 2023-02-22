Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,168 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,505 in the last 365 days.

EU Delegation to Georgia invites CSOs to share their insights for Annual Report for Georgia

The Delegation of the European Union to Georgia is preparing the first ever Annual Report 2023 on Georgia, in the framework of the EU Enlargement Package. 

For each of the criteria – political, economic criteria and European standards (chapters) – the progress of Georgia since the adoption of the Commission Opinion on Georgia’s application for membership of the European Union (adopted on 17 June 2022) as well as the Analytical Report (adopted on 1 February 2023), will be assessed. 

In this regard, the Delegation welcomes Georgian civil societies organisations’ input through written contributions to feed into the report’s analysis and in-depth assessment. Written contributions should be sent by 14 April.

In addition, at the end of February, the EU Delegation will hold a public consultation with civil society organisations on democracy and fundamental rights, chapters of the EU acquis and the rule of law. Pre-registration is required.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU Delegation to Georgia invites CSOs to share their insights for Annual Report for Georgia

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.