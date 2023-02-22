EU Delegation to Georgia invites CSOs to share their insights for Annual Report for Georgia

The Delegation of the European Union to Georgia is preparing the first ever Annual Report 2023 on Georgia, in the framework of the EU Enlargement Package.

For each of the criteria – political, economic criteria and European standards (chapters) – the progress of Georgia since the adoption of the Commission Opinion on Georgia’s application for membership of the European Union (adopted on 17 June 2022) as well as the Analytical Report (adopted on 1 February 2023), will be assessed.

In this regard, the Delegation welcomes Georgian civil societies organisations’ input through written contributions to feed into the report’s analysis and in-depth assessment. Written contributions should be sent by 14 April.

In addition, at the end of February, the EU Delegation will hold a public consultation with civil society organisations on democracy and fundamental rights, chapters of the EU acquis and the rule of law. Pre-registration is required.

