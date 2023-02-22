Chief Justice Delivers State of the Judiciary Address

Chief Justice Mike Heavican delivered his annual State of the Judiciary speech in the Unicameral Legislative Chamber, filled to the balconies with Nebraska students and instructors. The February 21, 2023, morning address was given at the invitation of the Speaker of the Legislature, Senator John Arch.

Chief Heavican opened his remarks by discussing the current status of the Judicial Branch workforce, including turnover and vacancies. Heavican remarked, “Our staff is hardworking and loyal. However, similar to other State employees in this post-pandemic era, many have retired, and some have moved on, lured by better-paying jobs in county or city governments or the private sector.”

His message conveyed that fulfilling the court’s mission of providing access to justice for all and protecting the public safety of Nebraska citizens, the court system needs a fully staffed workforce.

The Chief Justice used the majority of his time to highlight Judicial Branch priorities for the upcoming year, review activities of the previous year, and provide relevant information to lawmakers. He detailed projects through the Access to Justice initiative continuing with what is new with probation, problem-solving courts, and the Office of Public Guardian.

In closing, the Chief Justice invited all present to visit their local problem-solving courts or attend a problem-solving court graduation in person. Additionally, he encouraged visits to probation offices, especially those housed in day and evening reporting centers. His final statement encouraged senators to view the court system at work, saying, “And, of course, please view our Supreme Court oral arguments either live or by webcast…. Please be assured that Nebraska’s judicial branch is always striving to find ways to do it better.”

Watch and read:

State of the Judiciary Video

State of the Judiciary written remarks

Also given to senators:

2022 Annual Report of the Judicial Branch

https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/sites/default/files/AnnualReport2022.pdf

2023-2025 Strategic Agenda

https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/sites/default/files/Strategic-Agenda-2023-2025.pdf

Photo: Legislative session during Chief Justice Mike Heavican’s State of the Judiciary.

(L to R) Front of the chamber with the Chief Justice are Justice John Freudenberg, Justice Jeffrey Funke, Justice William Cassel, Justice Stephanie Stacy, and Justice Jonathan Papik. Not pictured: Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman.