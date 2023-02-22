Submit Release
India Joins the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate

On the margins of the I2U2 Business Forum in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Under Secretary of State Jose W. Fernandez welcomed the Joint Secretary of the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dammu Ravi signing a letter expressing the Indian Government’s intention to join the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM4C). The United States and the United Arab Emirates launched AIM4C in November 2021.  AIM4C seeks to increase investment in and support for climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation. To date, the AIM4C initiative has successfully increased these investments to more than 8 billion U.S. dollars globally. With today’s announcement, India joins the more than 275 partners, including 42 governments, who are working to collectively advance AIM4C’s mission by supporting investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation.

