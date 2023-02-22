Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary One and an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to a Burglary One and an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, in the 1600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 1:28 pm, the suspect entered a residence at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and pointed it at the victim. The victim was able to flee, and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/yfieX4pT0Dk

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.