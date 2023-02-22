Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 3600 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr, Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 8:07 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect assaulted the victim and then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim sustained minor injuries.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 30 year-old Sherrie Craig, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

###