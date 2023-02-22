Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,171 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,429 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 3600 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr, Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 8:07 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect assaulted the victim and then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim sustained minor injuries.

 

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 30 year-old Sherrie Craig, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 3600 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.