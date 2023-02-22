Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- – Total Revenue Growth of 43% in the Fourth Quarter and 38% in the Full Year 2022 –

– Core Revenue Growth of 49% in the Fourth Quarter and 41% in the Full Year 2022 –

– Total Written Premium Growth of 44% in the Fourth Quarter and 42% for the Full Year –

– Net Income Growth of 193% in the Fourth Quarter and Decline of 68% for the Full Year –

– Adjusted EBITDA Growth of 123% in the Fourth Quarter and 76% for the Full Year 2022 –

WESTLAKE, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total Revenues grew organically 43% over the prior-year period to $57.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022

Fourth quarter Core Revenues* of $51.8 million increased 49% over the prior-year period

Fourth quarter net income of $2.6 million increased 193%, EPS of $0.02 per share increased 62% and adjusted EPS* of $0.11 per share increased 89%, over the prior-year period. Net income margin for the fourth quarter was 5%.

Adjusted EBITDA* grew 123% over the prior-year period to $11.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA Margin* increased 8 percentage points over the prior-year period to 21%.

Total written premiums placed for the fourth quarter increased 44% over the prior-year period to $585 million as pricing remains a tail-wind that will likely continue into 2023

Policies in force grew 27% from the prior-year period to approximately 1,284,000

Corporate sales headcount of 320 was down 37% year-over-year as we completed that unit’s revamp

Operating franchises grew 18% compared to the prior-year period to 1,413



*Core Revenue, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of Core Revenue to total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA Margin to Net Income Margin and Adjusted EPS to basic earnings per share, the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, are set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

“We finished 2022 with an exceptional fourth quarter that demonstrates the strength, consistency and resilience of our incredible company. In the quarter, revenues increased 43%, core revenues grew 49% and adjusted EBITDA increased 123% with adjusted EBITDA margin up 8 percentage points,” stated Mark E. Jones, Chairman and CEO. “Premiums were up 44% and 42% for the quarter and full year, respectively, as we saw continued benefit from auto and home rates that will likely persist well into 2023 given personal lines carrier loss experience. 2022 was a year of substantial change that positions us for our next chapter of strong revenue and earnings growth. We have strengthened management, recruiting, and operations across the organization and significantly improved the overall quality of our franchise and corporate distribution. This has driven meaningful improvement in new business productivity in the fourth quarter, particularly among our less than one-year tenured agents and franchises. We expect to achieve further productivity gains and total producer growth as we progress through 2023. I couldn’t be more excited about our positioning and runway for growth in our core operations and the increased potential for newer sources of growth as we ramp up our technology and partnership execution.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

For the fourth quarter of 2022, revenues were $57.4 million, an increase of 43% compared to the corresponding period in 2021. Core Revenues, a non-GAAP measure which excludes contingent commissions, initial franchise fees, interest income, and other income, were $51.8 million, a 49% increase from $34.8 million in the prior-year period. Core Revenues are the most reliable revenue stream for the Company, consisting of New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Renewal Commissions, and Renewal Royalty Fees. Core Revenue growth was driven by growth in operating franchises, rising premium rates, improved productivity and strong client retention of 88%. The Company grew total written premiums, which we consider to be the leading indicator of future revenue growth, by 44% in the fourth quarter.

Total operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $45.5 million, up 30% from $34.9 million in the prior-year period. The increase from the prior period was due to larger employee compensation and benefits expenses related to investments in franchise recruiters, service agents, and information systems. Equity-based compensation increased to $3.3 million for the period, compared to $1.6 million a year ago. The change in this non-cash item relates to the Black-Scholes valuation of newly issued options, which takes into account stock price on the grant date and historical volatility, among other inputs. Bad debt expense of $1.4 million increased from $1.2 million a year ago due to increased terminations of signed franchises that have yet to launch. General and Administrative expenses are also higher versus a year ago due to investments in technology, systems and marketing efforts to drive growth and continue to improve the client experience.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.6 million, with the increase due to strong client retention, driving high levels of profitable renewal commissions and royalty fees. Net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.5 million, or $0.02 per basic and $0.02 diluted share. Adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2022, which excludes equity-based compensation, was $0.11 per share. Total Adjusted EBITDA was $11.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $5.3 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 21% was up 8 percentage points in the quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $28.7 million. We had an unused line of credit of $49.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Total outstanding term note payable balance was $94.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

2023 Outlook

The Company’s outlook for full year 2023 is as follows:

Total written premiums placed for 2023 are expected to be between $2.83 billion and $2.96 billion, representing organic growth of 28% on the low end of the range to 34% on the high end of the range.

Total revenues for 2023 are expected to be between $258 million and $267 million, representing organic growth of 23% on the low end of the range to 28% on the high end of the range.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is expected to expand for the full year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP metric are not provided because they cannot be calculated without unreasonable efforts.



About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents approximately 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of 12 corporate sales offices and 2,125 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Goosehead’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Goosehead’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, conditions impacting insurance carriers or other parties with which Goosehead does business, the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the loss of one or more key executives or an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the failure to attract and retain highly qualified franchisees. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “1A. Risk Factors” in Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in Goosehead’s other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Goosehead or to persons acting on behalf of Goosehead are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Goosehead does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months

Ended December 31, Full Year

Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Commissions and agency fees $ 26,589 $ 21,644 $ 100,265 $ 82,651 Franchise revenues 30,423 18,274 107,722 67,508 Interest income 391 312 1,403 1,153 Total revenues 57,403 40,230 209,390 151,312 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 33,822 25,182 133,293 94,978 General and administrative expenses 13,529 10,174 52,887 39,789 Bad debts 1,436 1,174 6,198 2,999 Depreciation and amortization 1,841 1,553 6,884 4,873 Total operating expenses 50,628 38,083 199,262 142,639 Income from operations 6,775 2,147 10,128 8,673 Other Income (Expense): Other income — 39 — 185 Interest expense (1,588 ) (951 ) (4,999 ) (2,854 ) Income before taxes 5,187 1,235 5,129 6,004 Tax expense (benefit) 2,603 354 2,499 (2,292 ) Net income 2,584 881 2,630 8,296 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,083 605 2,065 2,893 Net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. $ 501 $ 276 $ 565 $ 5,403 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.26 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 22,373 19,995 20,995 19,181 Diluted 23,900 21,523 21,773 20,813





Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 16,310 $ 10,075 $ 57,543 $ 39,111 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 22,900 12,457 77,346 46,079 New Business Commissions(1) 5,814 5,535 24,126 22,108 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 4,402 3,776 18,244 14,616 Agency Fees(1) 2,421 2,927 10,912 11,506 Total Core Revenue 51,847 34,770 188,171 133,420 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 2,910 1,946 10,853 6,516 Interest Income 391 312 1,403 1,153 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 3,301 2,258 12,256 7,669 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 2,044 3,107 7,684 9,926 Other Franchise Revenues(2) 211 95 1,279 297 Total Ancillary Revenue 2,255 3,202 8,963 10,223 Total Revenues 57,403 40,230 209,390 151,312 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation 30,536 23,534 113,651 87,686 General and administrative expenses 13,529 10,174 52,887 39,789 Bad debts 1,436 1,174 6,198 2,999 Total 45,501 34,882 172,736 130,474 Adjusted EBITDA 11,902 5,348 36,654 20,838 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21 % 13 % 18 % 14 % Interest expense (1,588 ) (951 ) (4,999 ) (2,854 ) Depreciation and amortization (1,841 ) (1,553 ) (6,884 ) (4,873 ) Tax (expense) benefit (2,603 ) (354 ) (2,499 ) 2,292 Equity-based compensation (3,286 ) (1,648 ) (19,642 ) (7,292 ) Other Income — 39 — 185 Net Income $ 2,584 $ 881 $ 2,630 $ 8,296

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Consolidated statements of operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-K for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Consolidated statements of operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-K for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Consolidated Supplemental Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 16,310 $ 10,075 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 22,900 12,457 New Business Commissions(1) 5,814 5,535 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 4,402 3,776 Agency Fees(1) 2,421 2,927 Total Core Revenue 51,847 34,770 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 2,910 1,946 Interest Income 391 312 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 3,301 2,258 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 2,044 3,107 Other Income(2) 211 95 Total Ancillary Revenue 2,255 3,202 Total Revenues 57,403 40,230 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 33,822 25,182 General and administrative expenses 13,529 10,174 Bad debts 1,436 1,174 Depreciation and amortization 1,841 1,553 Total operating expenses 50,628 38,083 Income from operations 6,775 2,147 Other Income (Expense): Other income — 39 Interest expense (1,588 ) (951 ) Income before taxes 5,187 1,235 Tax expense 2,603 354 Net Income 2,584 881 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,083 605 Net Income attributable to Goosehead Insurance Inc. $ 501 $ 276 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 22,373 19,995 Diluted 23,900 21,523

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Consolidated statements of operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Income are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Consolidated statements of operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Consolidated Supplemental Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 57,543 $ 39,111 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 77,346 46,079 New Business Commissions(1) 24,126 22,108 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 18,244 14,616 Agency Fees(1) 10,912 11,506 Total Core Revenue 188,171 133,420 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 10,853 6,516 Interest Income 1,403 1,153 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 12,256 7,669 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 7,684 9,926 Other Income(2) 1,279 297 Total Ancillary Revenue 8,963 10,223 Total Revenues 209,390 151,312 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 133,293 94,978 General and administrative expenses 52,887 39,789 Bad debts 6,198 2,999 Depreciation and amortization 6,884 4,873 Total operating expenses 199,262 142,639 Income from operations 10,128 8,673 Other Income (Expense): Other income — 185 Interest expense (4,999 ) (2,854 ) Income before taxes 5,129 6,004 Tax (benefit) expense 2,499 (2,292 ) Net Income 2,630 8,296 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,065 2,893 Net Income attributable to Goosehead Insurance Inc. $ 565 $ 5,403 Earnings per share: Basic 0.03 0.28 Diluted 0.03 0.26 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 20,995 19,181 Diluted 21,773 20,813

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Consolidated statements of operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Income are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Consolidated statements of operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.



Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,743 $ 28,526 Restricted cash 1,644 1,953 Commissions and agency fees receivable, net 14,440 12,056 Receivable from franchisees, net 5,012 2,986 Prepaid expenses 4,334 4,785 Total current assets 54,173 50,306 Receivable from franchisees, net of current portion 23,755 29,180 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 35,347 24,933 Right-of use asset 44,080 32,656 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 4,487 2,798 Deferred income taxes, net 155,318 125,676 Other assets 4,193 4,742 Total assets $ 321,353 $ 270,291 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 15,958 $ 12,995 Premiums payable 1,644 1,953 Lease liability 6,627 4,893 Contract liabilities 6,031 6,054 Note payable 6,875 4,375 Total current liabilities 37,135 30,270 Lease liability, net of current portion 64,947 47,335 Note payable, net of current portion 86,711 118,361 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 40,522 42,554 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement, net of current portion 125,662 100,959 Total liabilities 354,977 339,479 Commitments and contingencies (see notes 9, 15, and 17) Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share 300,000,000 shares authorized, 22,977,154 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022, 20,198,005 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 228 200 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 50,000,000 shares authorized, 14,470,623 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022, 16,909,343 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 146 170 Additional paid in capital 70,866 46,281 Accumulated deficit (60,570 ) (60,671 ) Total stockholders' equity and members' deficit 10,670 (14,020 ) Non-controlling interests (44,294 ) (55,168 ) Total equity (33,624 ) (69,188 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 321,353 $ 270,291

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Reconciliation Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

This release includes Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS that are not required by, nor presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company refers to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating its performance and considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, tax position, depreciation, amortization and certain other items that the Company believes are not representative of its core business. The Company uses Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are defined by the Company as follows:

"Core Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Renewal Commissions, Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Commissions, New Business Royalty Fees, and Agency Fees. We believe that Core Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes all of our revenues from sales of individual insurance policies.

"Cost Recovery Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Initial Franchise Fees and Interest Income. We believe that Cost Recovery Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are viewed by management as cost recovery mechanisms.

"Ancillary Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Contingent Commissions and Other Income. We believe that Ancillary Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are ancillary to our core business.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a supplemental measure of the Company's performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation and other non-operating items, including, among other things, certain non-cash charges and certain non-recurring or non-operating gains or losses.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, divided by total revenue excluding other non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is helpful in measuring profitability of operations on a consolidated level.

"Adjusted EPS" is a supplemental measure of our performance, defined as earnings per share (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before non-recurring or non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EPS is a useful measure to management because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance and helps measure our profitability on a consolidated level.

While the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating its business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues, net income, or earnings per share, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in the Company’s industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

The following tables show a reconciliation from total revenues to Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, and Ancillary Revenue (non-GAAP basis) for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):

Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Total Revenues $ 209,390 $ 151,312 Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 57,543 $ 39,111 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 77,346 46,079 New Business Commissions(1) 24,126 22,108 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 18,244 14,616 Agency Fees(1) 10,912 11,506 Total Core Revenue 188,171 133,420 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 10,853 6,516 Interest Income 1,403 1,153 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 12,256 7,669 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 7,684 9,926 Other Income(2) 1,279 297 Total Ancillary Revenue 8,963 10,223 Total Revenues $ 209,390 $ 151,312

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Consolidated statements of operations.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Income are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Consolidated statements of operations.

The following tables show a reconciliation from total revenues to Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, and Ancillary Revenue (non-GAAP basis) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Total Revenues $ 57,403 $ 40,230 Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 16,310 $ 10,075 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 22,900 12,457 New Business Commissions(1) 5,814 5,535 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 4,402 3,776 Agency Fees(1) 2,421 2,927 Total Core Revenue 51,847 34,770 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 2,910 1,946 Interest Income 391 312 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 3,301 2,258 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 2,044 3,107 Other Income(2) 211 95 Total Ancillary Revenue 2,255 3,202 Total Revenues $ 57,403 $ 40,230

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Consolidated statements of operations.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Income are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Consolidated statements of operations.

The following tables show a reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP basis) for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):

Full Year Ended December 31, 2022

2021

Net income $ 2,630 $ 8,296 Interest expense 4,999 2,854 Depreciation and amortization 6,884 4,873 Tax expense (benefit) 2,499 (2,292 ) Equity-based compensation 19,642 7,292 Other income (expense, including state franchise tax) — (185 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,654 $ 20,838 Net Income Margin(1) 1 % 5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2) 18 % 14 %

(1) Net Income Margin is calculated as Net Income divided by Total Revenue ($2,630 / $209,390) and ($8,296 /$151,312) for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($36,654 / $209,390) and ($20,838 /$151,312) for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

The following tables show a reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP basis) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

2021

Net income $ 2,584 $ 881 Interest expense 1,588 951 Depreciation and amortization 1,841 1,553 Tax expense 2,603 354 Equity-based compensation 3,286 1,648 Other income (expense, including state franchise tax) — (39 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,902 $ 5,348 Net Income Margin(1) 5 % 2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2) 21 % 13 %

(1) Net Income Margin is calculated as Net Income divided by Total Revenue ($2,584 / $57,403) and ($881 / $40,230) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($11,902 / $57,403) and ($5,348 / $40,230) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

The following tables show a reconciliation from basic earnings per share to Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP basis) for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts). Note that totals may not sum due to rounding:

Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.03 $ 0.28 Add: equity-based compensation(1) 0.52 0.20 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.55 $ 0.48

(1) Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average outstanding Class A and Class B shares [ $19.6 million / ( 21.0 million + 16.2 million )] for the year ended December 31, 2022 and [ $7.3 million / ( 19.2 million + 17.7 million )] for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The following tables show a reconciliation from basic earnings per share to Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP basis) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts). Note that totals may not sum due to rounding:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Add: equity-based compensation(1) 0.09 0.04 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.11 $ 0.06

(1) Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average outstanding Class A and Class B shares [ $3.3 million / ( 22.4 million + 15.0 million )] for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and [ $1.6 million / ( 20.0 million + 17.1 million )] for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Key Performance Indicators