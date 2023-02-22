Solid Power, Inc. Announces Timing of Full Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Power, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDP), a developer of solid state battery technology, today announced that it will release its full year 2022 results after market close on February 28, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.



Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call through Solid Power’s Investor Relations website at ir.solidpowerbattery.com.

The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1-877-407-0792 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8263 (international).

A recording of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the call at ir.solidpowerbattery.com or by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (domestic), or +1-412-317-6671 (international). The pin number for the replay is 13733387. The replay will be available until 9:59 p.m. MT (11:59 p.m. ET) on March 14, 2023.

About Solid Power

Solid Power is developing solid state battery technology to enable the next generation of batteries for the fast-growing EV and other markets. Solid Power’s core technology is its electrolyte material, which Solid Power believes can enable extended driving range, longer battery life, improved safety, and lower cost compared to traditional lithium-ion. Solid Power’s business model – selling its electrolyte to cell manufacturers and licensing its cell designs and manufacturing processes – distinguishes the company from many of its competitors who plan to be commercial battery manufacturers. Ultimately, Solid Power endeavors to be a leading producer and distributor of sulfide-based solid electrolyte material for powering both EVs and other applications. For more information, visit http://www.solidpowerbattery.com/.

Solid Power Contact Information

For Investors:

Kevin Paprzycki

Chief Financial Officer

1 (800) 799-7380

investors@solidpowerbattery.com

For Media:

(720) 598-2877

press@solidpowerbattery.com

Website: www.solidpowerbattery.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SolidPowerInc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/solid-power