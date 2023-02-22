Sight Sciences to Present at the Upcoming Citi 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc . (Nasdaq: SGHT), an eyecare technology company focused on creating innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, today announced plans to present at the upcoming Citi 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference in New York, NY.



Sight Sciences’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 3:30pm ET. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the fireside chat on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.sightsciences.com/.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System is a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), enabling office-based clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease. The Company’s SION™ Surgical Instrument is a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com.

