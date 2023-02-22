Encore Capital Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

GAAP net income of $195 million in 2022

GAAP EPS of $7.46 in 2022

Portfolio purchases up 20% to $801 million in 2022

U.S. market for portfolio supply now growing

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), an international specialty finance company, today reported consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“2022 marked another year of strong financial and operational performance for Encore as we delivered earnings per share that were second only to our extraordinary result from a year ago,” said Ashish Masih, Encore’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The exceptional collections environment of 2021 in the U.S. gave way to more typical consumer behavior as the year progressed, which had the dual effect of reducing collections and increasing the supply of charged off receivables in the market.”

“After roughly two and a half years of reduced market supply, increased lending by banks and rising delinquencies have led to the beginning of a transition in the U.S. credit cycle in which opportunities to deploy capital at strong returns are also steadily rising. As a result, our largest business, MCM, increased U.S. portfolio purchasing in 2022 by 36%, which helped increase Encore’s global portfolio purchasing by 20% for the year.”

“In Europe, we have maintained our purchasing discipline in the face of portfolio pricing that we believe does not yet reflect recent higher funding costs. As a result, and because we are seeing double-digit inflation in parts of Europe, we are taking actions to control the cost base in our Cabot business. Consistent with our capital allocation priorities we will continue to focus our investments in markets with the highest risk adjusted returns.”

“In the fourth quarter, a number of accounting items negatively impacted our results including small percentage reductions to our ERC forecast and certain one-time tax items. Despite these impacts, we delivered strong results for the full year.”

“Looking ahead, our priorities in 2023 remain consistent with the fundamental objectives that have driven our financial performance and created shareholder value over the past several years. We remain anchored by our three pillar strategy and focused on our balance sheet objectives and capital allocation priorities. Against a backdrop of growing market supply in the U.S., we expect MCM’s portfolio purchases in Q1 2023 to be at least $200 million dollars at attractive returns, more than double Q1 2022 purchases. The purchasing pipeline for 2023 appears equally robust. Encore is well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities that are emerging as portfolio supply rises,” continued Masih.

Available capacity under Encore’s global senior facility was $478 million at the end of 2022. In addition, Encore ended the year with $126 million of non-client cash on the balance sheet.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year of 2022:

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share) 2022 2021 Change Collections $ 1,911,537 $ 2,307,359 (17 )% Revenues $ 1,398,347 $ 1,614,499 (13 )% Portfolio purchases(1) $ 800,507 $ 664,529 20 % Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) $ 7,555,003 $ 7,749,954 (3 )% Operating expenses $ 936,173 $ 981,227 (5 )% Effective tax rate 37.4 % 19.5 % +1790bps GAAP net income attributable to Encore $ 194,564 $ 350,782 (45 )% GAAP earnings per share $ 7.46 $ 11.26 (34 )%

__________________

(1) Includes U.S. purchases of $556.0 million and $408.7 million, and Europe purchases of $244.5 million and $255.8 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2022:

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share) 2022 2021 Change Collections $ 436,156 $ 521,781 (16 )% Revenues $ 233,996 $ 357,303 (35 )% Portfolio purchases(1) $ 225,343 $ 183,435 23 % Operating expenses $ 236,301 $ 233,279 1 % Effective tax rate (59.3 )% 10.6 % N/A GAAP net (loss) income $ (73,118 ) $ 76,083 (196 )% GAAP (loss) income per share $ (3.11 ) $ 2.53 (223 )%

__________________

(1) Includes U.S. purchases of $168.9 million and $124.5 million, and Europe purchases of $56.4 million and $58.9 million in Q4 2022 and Q4 2021, respectively.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and slide presentation today, February 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss fourth quarter and full year results.

Members of the public are invited to access the live webcast via the Internet by logging in on the Investor Relations page of Encore's website at www.encorecapital.com . To access the live conference call by telephone, please pre-register using this link . Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes certain financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items and therefore have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company has included information concerning adjusted EBITDA because management utilizes this information in the evaluation of its operations and believes that this measure is a useful indicator of the Company’s ability to generate cash collections in excess of operating expenses through the liquidation of its receivable portfolios. Adjusted EBITDA has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure, as presented by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has attached to this news release a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being. Encore is the first and only company of its kind to operate with a Consumer Bill of Rights that provides industry-leading commitments to consumers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com .



Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, most importantly, those statements preceded by, or that include, the words “will,” “may,” “believe,” “projects,” “expects,” “anticipates” or the negation thereof, or similar expressions, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results, performance, business plans or prospects as well as statements regarding future supply, consumer behavior, or macroeconomic environment. For all “forward-looking statements,” the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent reports on Form 10-K, as it may be amended from time to time. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Bruce Thomas

Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Vice President, Global Investor Relations

(858) 309-6442

bruce.thomas@encorecapital.com

SOURCE: Encore Capital Group, Inc.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In Thousands, Except Par Value Amounts)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,912 $ 189,645 Investment in receivable portfolios, net 3,088,261 3,065,553 Property and equipment, net 113,900 119,857 Other assets 341,073 335,275 Goodwill 821,214 897,795 Total assets $ 4,508,360 $ 4,608,125 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 198,217 $ 229,586 Borrowings 2,898,821 2,997,331 Other liabilities 231,695 195,947 Total liabilities 3,328,733 3,422,864 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000 shares authorized, 23,323 shares and 24,541 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 233 245 Additional paid-in capital — — Accumulated earnings 1,278,210 1,238,564 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (98,816 ) (53,548 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,179,627 1,185,261 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,508,360 $ 4,608,125

The following table presents certain assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) included in the consolidated statements of financial condition above. Most assets in the table below include those assets that can only be used to settle obligations of consolidated VIEs. The liabilities exclude amounts where creditors or beneficial interest holders have recourse to the general credit of the Company.

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,344 $ 1,927 Investment in receivable portfolios, net 431,350 498,507 Other assets 3,627 3,452 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 150 105 Borrowings 423,522 473,443 Other liabilities 105 10

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Revenue from receivable portfolios $ 294,755 $ 305,337 $ 1,202,361 $ 1,287,730 Changes in recoveries (86,148 ) 22,508 93,145 199,136 Total debt purchasing revenue 208,607 327,845 1,295,506 1,486,866 Servicing revenue 22,996 26,877 94,922 120,778 Other revenues 2,393 2,581 7,919 6,855 Total revenues 233,996 357,303 1,398,347 1,614,499 Operating expenses Salaries and employee benefits 90,058 96,286 375,135 385,178 Cost of legal collections 54,188 56,068 217,944 254,280 General and administrative expenses 40,023 34,905 145,798 137,695 Other operating expenses 28,516 25,043 111,234 106,938 Collection agency commissions 8,156 8,592 35,568 47,057 Depreciation and amortization 15,360 12,385 50,494 50,079 Total operating expenses 236,301 233,279 936,173 981,227 (Loss) income from operations (2,305 ) 124,024 462,174 633,272 Other expense Interest expense (42,313 ) (38,088 ) (153,308 ) (169,647 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (9,300 ) Other (expense) income (1,269 ) (791 ) 2,123 (17,784 ) Total other expense (43,582 ) (38,879 ) (151,185 ) (196,731 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (45,887 ) 85,145 310,989 436,541 Provision for income taxes (27,231 ) (9,062 ) (116,425 ) (85,340 ) Net (loss) income (73,118 ) 76,083 194,564 351,201 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — (419 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Encore Capital Group, Inc. stockholders $ (73,118 ) $ 76,083 $ 194,564 $ 350,782 (Loss) income per share attributable to Encore Capital Group, Inc.: Basic $ (3.11 ) $ 2.72 $ 8.06 $ 11.64 Diluted $ (3.11 ) $ 2.53 $ 7.46 $ 11.26 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,544 27,950 24,142 30,129 Diluted 23,544 30,040 26,092 31,153

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In Thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 194,564 $ 351,201 $ 212,524 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 50,494 50,079 42,780 Expense related to financing — 9,300 51,117 Other non-cash interest expense, net 15,875 17,785 23,639 Stock-based compensation expense 15,402 18,330 16,560 Deferred income taxes 46,410 35,371 8,549 Changes in recoveries (93,145 ) (199,136 ) (7,246 ) Other, net 18,798 17,130 16,260 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Other assets (6,722 ) 38,941 (33,663 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities (30,995 ) (35,948 ) (17,656 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 210,681 303,053 312,864 Investing activities: Purchases of receivable portfolios, net of put-backs (790,569 ) (657,280 ) (644,048 ) Collections applied to investment in receivable portfolios, net 709,176 1,019,629 737,131 Purchases of assets held for sale (39,340 ) (17,090 ) (1,502 ) Purchases of property and equipment (37,224 ) (33,372 ) (34,600 ) Other, net 27,722 28,009 25,845 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (130,235 ) 339,896 82,826 Financing activities: Payment of loan and debt refinancing costs (1,659 ) (11,963 ) (82,455 ) Proceeds from credit facilities 779,513 821,931 1,820,634 Repayment of credit facilities (515,703 ) (896,418 ) (2,290,822 ) Proceeds from senior secured notes — 353,747 1,313,385 Repayment of senior secured notes (39,080 ) (359,175 ) (1,033,765 ) Repayment of convertible senior notes (221,153 ) (161,000 ) (89,355 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock (87,006 ) (390,606 ) — Other, net (22,357 ) (12,208 ) (40,822 ) Net cash used in financing activities (107,445 ) (655,692 ) (403,200 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (26,999 ) (12,743 ) (7,510 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (18,734 ) 13,204 4,359 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 189,645 189,184 192,335 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 143,912 $ 189,645 $ 189,184 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 131,391 $ 132,400 $ 169,553 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds 71,276 42,039 88,816 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities: Investment in receivable portfolios transferred to real estate owned $ 1,903 $ 768 $ 2,214 Property and equipment acquired through finance leases 3,273 2,664 3,276

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, unaudited)

2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net (loss) income, as reported $ (73,118 ) $ 76,083 $ 194,564 $ 351,201 Adjustments: Interest expense 42,313 38,088 153,308 169,647 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 9,300 Interest income — (568 ) (1,774 ) (1,738 ) Provision for income taxes 27,231 9,062 116,425 85,340 Depreciation and amortization 15,360 12,385 50,494 50,079 Stock-based compensation expense 3,171 5,427 15,402 18,330 Acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses(1) 34 2,609 1,213 20,559 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,991 $ 143,086 $ 529,632 $ 702,718 Collections applied to principal balance(2) $ 232,420 $ 201,322 $ 635,262 $ 843,087

________________________

(1) Amount represents acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses. We adjust for this amount because we believe these expenses are not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors’ results.

(2) Amount represents (a) gross collections from receivable portfolios less (b) debt purchasing revenue, plus (c) proceeds applied to basis from sales of real estate owned (“REO”) assets and related activities. A reconciliation of “collections applied to investment in receivable portfolios, net” to “collections applied to principal balance” is available in the Form 10-K for the period ending December 31, 2022.