Snap One Holdings Corp. Sets Spring 2023 Financial Conference and Industry Trade Show Schedule

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SNPO) (“Snap One,” the “Company”), a provider of smart living products, services, and software to professional integrators, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences and industry trade shows over the next several months:



Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Date: Monday, March 6, 2023

Format: In-Person Presentation, 1x1 Meetings

Location: Orlando, FL

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Format: In-Person Fireside Chat, 1x1 Meetings

Location: San Francisco, CA

International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC West) 2023

Date: Wednesday-Friday, March 29-31, 2023

Format: In-Person, Trade Show Floor Company Exhibit

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Information and Registration: Here

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: Monday-Wednesday, May 22-24, 2023

Format: In-Person Fireside Chat, 1x1 Meetings

Location: Boston, MA

For additional information, please contact your financial institution’s representative or Snap One’s investor relations team at IR@SnapOne.com or 949-574-3860.

About Snap One

As a leading distributor of smart living technology, Snap One empowers its vast network of professional integrators to deliver entertainment, connectivity, automation, and security solutions to residential and commercial end users worldwide. Snap One distributes an expansive portfolio of proprietary and third-party products through its intuitive online portal and local branch network, blending the benefits of e-commerce with the convenience of same-day pickup. The Company provides software, award-winning support, and digital workflow tools to help its integrator partners build thriving and profitable businesses. Additional information about Snap One can be found at snapone.com.

Contacts

Media:

Danielle Karr

Director of PR & Events

Danielle.Karr@SnapOne.com

Investors:

Tom Colton and Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

IR@SnapOne.com



