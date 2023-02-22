Societal CDMO to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 on March 1, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern

SAN DIEGO and GAINESVILLE, Ga., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Societal CDMO, Inc. (“Societal CDMO” or “Societal”; NASD: SCTL), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges primarily in small molecule therapeutic development, today announced that the company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2022 after the market close on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Societal’s management team will host a webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on that day to discuss the financial results and recent operational highlights.

A live webcast can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Events” page in the Investor section of the company’s website: https://ir.societalcdmo.com/events. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the company’s website approximately two hours after the event and will be available for 30 days.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ: SCTL) is a bi-coastal contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms with a primary focus in the area of small molecules. With an expertise in solving complex manufacturing problems, Societal CDMO is a leading CDMO providing therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

In addition to our experience in handling DEA controlled substances and developing and manufacturing modified-release dosage forms, Societal CDMO has the expertise to deliver on our clients’ pharmaceutical development and manufacturing projects, regardless of complexity level. We do all of this in our best-in-class facilities, which total 145,000 square feet, in Gainesville, Georgia and San Diego, California.

Societal CDMO: Bringing Science to Society. For more information about Societal CDMO’s customer solutions, visit societalcdmo.com.

Contacts: Stephanie Diaz (Investors) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (Media) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com Ryan D. Lake (CFO) Societal CDMO 770-531-8365 ryan.lake@societalcdmo.com