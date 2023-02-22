Raj Badri Joins CreditBench as Vice President, SBA Lending Officer

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Petersburg, Florida-based BayFirst National Bank has named Raj Badri vice president, SBA lending officer. He assumes the role within the bank’s SBA loan division, CreditBench, the No. 8 SBA 7(a) lender in the nation for the SBA’s 2022 fiscal year.



Based in Illinois, Badri’s experience spans more than 20 years. He previously served as senior vice president, SBA lending at Acclivity Financial where he focused on real estate deals and closed $20 million in SBA 7(a) and $10 million in USDA Business and Industry loans. Prior to that, he served as senior vice president, SBA lending at Centrust Bank and vice president and director of SBA lending at State bank of Countryside.

Within the CreditBench Division, Badri will be responsible for developing, soliciting and promoting new SBA loans through outside and inside referral partners, focusing on Small Business Administration and USDA loans for businesses across the country.

“Raj has extensive experience overseeing all facets of small business loans, which will prove vital as he moves into his nationwide role at CreditBench,” said Chris Hackney, senior vice president and director of SBA loan originations. “I am confident that with Raj’s contributions, the bank will be even better positioned to assist small businesses and deliver on our ambitious production goals for 2023 and beyond.”

Badri holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois.

About CreditBench

CreditBench has originated more than $1 billion in SBA 7(a) loans since 2016. Its expert team utilizes streamlined processes and a technology-driven approach to provide loans under $350,000 and as large as $5 million. As an SBA Preferred Lender, CreditBench also delivers competitive rates, flexible requirements, fast closing times, and the personalized support small businesses need to reach their goals. It was the eighth largest SBA 7(a) lender nationwide and the No. 1 SBA 7(a) lender in the five-county Tampa Bay market in the SBA's 2022 fiscal year.

About BayFirst National Bank

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, BayFirst National Bank, the principal subsidiary of BayFirst Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: BAFN), operates eight banking centers in the Tampa Bay area and originates residential mortgages locally. In addition, BayFirst offers a broad range of retail and business banking services. Since it opened in 1999, BayFirst has grown exponentially without losing sight of its commitment to making an impact in the community and being Here for What’s Next® in the lives of its customers. For more information visit: www.BayFirstFinancial.com.

About BayFirst Financial Corp.

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a registered bank holding company based in St. Petersburg, Florida which commenced operations on September 1, 2000. Its primary source of income is derived from its wholly owned subsidiary, BayFirst National Bank, a national banking association. As of December 31, 2022, BayFirst Financial Corp. had $939 million in total assets.

