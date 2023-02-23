Aquablue COO Tamir Barsik Wins NJBIZ Leader in Digital Tech Award

This recognition is a testament to Tamir’s professional commitment to delivering best-in-class customer service, along with creating a positive and fulfilling work environment for employees.” — Chris Marino, AQUABLUE CEO

CHESTER, NJ, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Recognition of Barsik’s exemplary leadership and deep expertise

- Award celebrates companies and individuals making a difference in the digital space

- Winners to be honored at virtual awards ceremony March 30

AQUABLUE, a leading integrated telecommunications provider specializing in enterprise communications, is proud to announce that its COO, Tamir Barsik, has been selected as an honoree for the reimagined Leaders in Digital Technology 2023 NJBIZ award after showcasing excellence in technology leadership.

The new program was built from NJBIZ’s previous Digi-Tech Innovators Awards and recognizes those who are making a real difference in the digital space.

Tamir is recognized for his customer-first approach, creative problem-solving, and leading technical expertise. He has led his team to a myriad of successes,

including a leading role in the integration of their virtual Network Operations Center (NOC). Under his leadership, the AQUABLUE NOC is constantly evolving, introducing new software and systems to better support customers and streamline ticketing, reporting,

and maintenance outage times.

“This recognition is a testament to Tamir’s professional commitment to prioritizing and delivering best-in-class customer service, along with creating a positive and fulfilling work environment for employees,” said Chris Marino, CEO of AQUABLUE. “AQUABLUE customers rely on us to understand and help them navigate the ever-changing carrier landscape and industry requirements that can shift overnight. Tamir leads by example and is always clear-eyed and strategic about how we help support business goals, helping to recognize and monetize opportunities for our customers.”

Mr. Barsik joined AQUABLUE in 2018 as the Global Head of Engineering and Infrastructure and was promoted to COO in January 2022. He has been in telecommunications for over 23 years, specializing in managing network operations and engineering teams but also gaining deep expertise in running all facets of business operations.

“NJBIZ is pleased to recognize Tamir as one of our 2023 Leaders In Digital Technology Award honorees! This program recognizes individuals and companies who have demonstrated excellence in technology and leadership,” said AnnMarie Karczmit,

General Manager of NJBIZ.

The 2023 honorees will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on March 30 and their accomplishments will be profiled in NJBIZ’s April issue.

The news comes after a series of award wins honoring AQUABLUE, including:

- Ranked in Top 20% of America’s Fastest-Growing 2022 Private Companies on the Inc. 5000 after growing revenues by 689%

- Debut on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Best Workplaces for 2022, ranking among the highest-scoring businesses with standout management, employee engagement, development opportunities, collaboration, and exceptional company culture

- Recognized as No. 31 on Inc.’s 5000 Regionals: Northeast list

ABOUT AQUABLUE

AQUABLUE is a leading integrated telecommunications provider delivering a new service model to respond to enterprises’ most complex connectivity needs. Designed-to-Perform, our solutions integrate bespoke infrastructure engineering, cost optimization intelligence and centralized management.

With decades of experience, AQUABLUE has designed and developed network solutions for the optimal procurement of mission-critical connectivity. Serving customers in healthcare, financial services, media and content, government, education, and large enterprises, AQUABLUE provides customized network design, deployment and account services to drive the highest levels of performance for customers. For more information, visit aquabluenetwork.com.

ABOUT NJBIZ

NJBIZ, New Jersey’s leading business journal, produces a weekly print edition with a circulation of more than 15,000 copies, as well as providing 24/7 business news coverage through its NJBIZ.com website and multiple daily e-newsletters. The publication, founded in 1987 and based in the Somerset section of Franklin Township, is also well-known throughout the state for its events honoring New Jersey’s top business professionals.

It is owned by BridgeTower Media, the leading provider of business-to-business information, research and marketing solutions across more than 20 local economies in the U.S. Visit https://njbiz.com for more information.