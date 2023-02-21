A meeting with the head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On February 21, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov received Natalya Gherman, who is completing her mission as the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA).

During the meeting, the commitment of Turkmenistan to strategic cooperation with the United Nations and its specialized agencies was confirmed.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on priority areas of cooperation between our country and the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia. This cooperation, first of all, is distinguished by its effectiveness.

In this regard, the importance of the creative initiatives put forward by the President of Turkmenistan in various fields was emphasized. The Head of the foreign policy agency of Turkmenistan noted that the mechanisms of multilateral preventive diplomacy, such as the Academy of Preventive Diplomacy initiative and the Women's Dialogue of Central Asian countries, have been created and are successfully operating.

Sincere gratitude was also expressed to Natalya Gherman, who is completing her work as the head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia, for her activities, which contributed to the development and strengthening of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations. Words of congratulations were expressed in connection with her appointment as the Executive Director of the Executive Directorate of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee and wishes of success in the new responsible post.