The President of Turkmenistan received the head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy

22/02/2023

On February 21, 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Natalya Gherman, who is completing her mission as the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Central Asia, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA).

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity in a personal conversation to discuss topical issues and promising vectors for further development of long-term fruitful cooperation, the diplomat conveyed warm greetings to the head of the Turkmen state from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who addressed the people of sovereign Turkmenistan with the wishes of peace, prosperity and success on the path of grandiose transformations.

Thanking for the kind words, the President of the country conveyed his best wishes in return to the head of this authoritative organization, which plays a leading role in the global processes of the modern world.

Expressing gratitude to N. Gherman for her fruitful activity and great personal contribution to the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, taking the opportunity, also congratulated her on her appointment as Executive Director of the Executive Directorate of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee and wished new success and achievements in this responsible post.

“Preventive diplomacy remains a very relevant and in-demand tool to assist states in identifying and eliminating potential threats to peace and security,” the head of Turkmenistan noted.

In this context, it was emphasized that great responsibility rests with the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, established in 2007 and located in the capital of our neutral state in accordance with the decision of the UN General Assembly with the support of neighboring countries and members of the Security Council.

Cooperation is also being carried out in maintaining regional security, including the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, within the framework of which the fourth phase of the implementation of the joint action plan to counter terrorism in Central Asia is currently being implemented.

The head of Turkmenistan also noted with satisfaction that the mechanisms of multilateral preventive diplomacy have been created and are successfully functioning. These are the initiative "Academy of Preventive Diplomacy" and the Dialogue of Women in Central Asia.

Natalya Gherman once again sincerely thanked for the support provided all these years in the successful work of the diplomatic mission headed by her and the creation of new cooperation platforms, wishing the people of Turkmenistan happiness and success in implementing all the great plans and tasks of the Renaissance of the new era of a powerful state.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the head of the UN Regional Center exchanged mutual good wishes, expressing confidence in the successful continuation and deepening of the traditional partnership for a better future.