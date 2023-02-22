Submit Release
Political consultations began between the Foreign Ministries of Turkmenistan and the United Kingdom

22/02/2023

On February 22, 2023, the second “Structural dialogue” began between the foreign policy departments of Turkmenistan and the UK.

The Turkmen delegation at consultations was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev, the British delegation was headed by the deputy head of the Department of Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the British Foreign Ministry, Justin McKenzie Smith.

The parties exchanged views on issues such as bilateral relations and regional policy, trade and economic cooperation and human dimension.

The need for further intensification of bilateral interaction in the international arena was emphasized, in particular within the framework of the UN. The significance of the mutual support of international undertakings and initiatives in the framework of authoritative regional and international platforms was emphasized here.

The importance of activating visits and contacts at different levels, including contacts at the ministerial level, was noted. The Turkmen side attaches great importance to parliamentary diplomacy and, in this regard, proposed to activate inter -parliamentary relations.

The parties also exchanged views on the positions of the two countries regarding the situation in Afghanistan, and also discussed the issues of cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

In addition, the current state of trade relations was given. This context emphasizes the need to activate further steps to increase the volume of mutual trade using the potential of the Turkmen-British trade and industrial council (Tuktic), and the possibility of organizing the Investment forum of Turkmenistan in London was discussed.

Tomorrow, on February 23, the “Structural dialogue” between the Foreign Ministries of Turkmenistan and the UK will continue its work.

