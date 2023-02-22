Voting open now for Department of the Air Force Spark Tank 2023 finalists

The Department of the Air Force’s capstone innovation campaign, Spark Tank, recently concluded submissions — and Airmen and Guardians may now vote for one of the top six selected ideas.

Visit the links in the titles of the selections for more details on each idea. To vote for your favorite, visit the Guardians and Airmen Innovation Network website. First-time users will need to sign up for a free account using their government email addresses and Common Access Cards. Then click “Vote now” next to your favorite idea, limit one idea only. Voting ends March 8.

The semi-final round of Spark Tank completed December 19, with six of 235 ideas advancing to the finals. Finals are scheduled to take place at the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium March 8 in Aurora, Colorado. Department of the Air Force senior leaders and two celebrity judges will review the ideas and select the winner in a live event.

Spark Tank 2023 Finalists:

Accelerated Development of Multi-Capable Airmen/Guardians

Maj. Caitlin Harris

351st Special Warfare Training Squadron

Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico

Air Education and Training Command

The Special Warfare prototype project will provide linkages between human systems and operational tasks across a spectrum of skillsets that will accelerate training, learning, and retention while developing Airmen/Guardians in multiple competencies. This aggressive modernized training focuses on training the Airmen and Guardians in an efficient and dynamic way, preparing them for wartime situations requiring them to step outside their occupational specialty and operate as expert multi-disciplinarians.

Advanced Maintenance and Troubleshooting System

Master Sgt. Aaron Cordroch

1st Special Operations Maintenance Group

Hurlburt Field, Florida

Air Force Special Operations Command

Imagine a world where we leverage cyber threat and intrusion/anomalies hardware detection and diagnostic mapping tools to take a snapshot of clean data and systems to build a picture of maintenance issues that can be monitored for changes.

Infrastructure in an Augmented Reality World

Tech. Sgt. Sarah Hubert and Tech. Sgt. Raymond Zgoda

353rd Special Operations Wing and 374th Civil Engineer Squadron

Yokota Air Base, Japan

Pacific Air Forces

Realizing the potential of augmented reality enables precise determination of what and where our underground infrastructure is located without digging it up. Scanning installations and using Augmented Reality drastically reduces resources to repair after attack or natural disaster.

Project Kinetic Cargo Sustainment

Capt. Andrew Armor, Master Sgt. Brandon Allensworth, Master Sgt.

Peter Salinas, Master Sgt. Jet Nesle and Tech. Sgt. Justin Sprinkel

18th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Kadena AB, Japan

Pacific Air Forces

Dramatically accelerate mobility cargo processing capacity and throughput by means of operating outside of analog mobility processes and tools for port operations.

Real-Time Asset Management System

Michael Dolan

Space Base Delta 3

Los Angeles AFB, California

Space Systems Command

Imagine leaders and employees optimizing office space, minimizing modernization construction costs and enable tracking and evolution continuity of every location and asset from unclassified to Special Access Programs. This Space Management tool provides real-time assessment and data mining capability for every square foot of buildings and every office space to include IT configurations down to the chip level.

Project Oregon Trail

Staff Sgt. Michael Sturtevant

353th Special Operations Support Squadron

Kadena Air Base, Japan

Air Force Special Operations Command

Reimagined and reduced Time-Phased Force and Deployment Data are afforded because there are smaller, lighter, and faster-to-deploy mechanisms to move cargo and equipment wherever needed, on the spot without the need for pallet jacks or forklifts.