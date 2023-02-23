Woman Who Set Off to Jump from the Golden Gate Bridge at 18 Has a Message of Hope for Teen Girls Experiencing Depression

Allie Marie Smith Allie Marie Smith

Allie Marie Smith, author of "Wonderfully Made" is Available Now for Interviews

I want girls to know that no matter what their mental health struggle is, not only can they overcome it, but with the right support they can thrive and have amazing lives.” — Allie Marie Smith

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One in three girls seriously contemplated attempting suicide in 2021, according to new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on February 13, 2023. The report further revealed three in five girls (57%) reported feeling persistent sadness and hopelessness, double the rate of boys.

Allie Marie Smith knows first-hand what it is like to experience the life-threatening pain of depression as a teen girl. Smith had been a scholar-athlete, part of the popular crowd at her high school, and appeared to have the ideal life. But hiding behind a pretty smile, she was fighting a debilitating battle with severe depression which almost took her life.

On a gloomy June day in 2001, at the age of 18, she hopped in her blue Ford Explorer and headed north for the Golden Gate Bridge. She planned to jump off and end her life, but her plan was miraculously thwarted.

Today, Smith is joyful and thriving as an award-winning author, speaker, and non-profit Founder and Director. Her life mission is to give young women hope that they too can lead mentally healthy and meaningful lives. “I want girls to know that no matter what their mental health struggle is, not only can they overcome it, but with the right support they can thrive and have amazing lives,” says Smith.

In an interview, Smith can discuss:

• How research reveals the negative cultural, environmental, and spiritual influences that are contributing to this mental health crisis among teenage girls.

• The overwhelming correlation between social media use and the mental health crisis among girls, is supported by Facebook’s own findings.

• How to support your daughter or a young woman in your life who is struggling with depression.

• Smith’s personal journey of healing from mental health issues.

ABOUT ALLIE MARIE SMITH:

Allie Marie Smith is the Founder and Director of Wonderfully Made®, a non-profit organization for young women, and the author of “Wonderfully Made: Discover the Identity, Love, and Worth You Were Created For.” As an expert voice on mental health from her own experience, she has shared a message of hope and self-worth with thousands of girls and young women for over twenty years. She lives in North Santa Barbara County where she loves surfing and adventuring up and down the California coast with her husband, Paul, and Golden Retriever, Gidget. For more information visit alliemariesmith.com.