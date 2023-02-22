Multicultural Advocate Jahmorly Reynolds, Announces the Launch of Cultural Relevance - a Culture-Based Agency Network
Cultural Relevance bridges the gap in knowledge of cultural nuances for brands to prevent backlash, loss of profits, and loyalty due to cultural insensitivity.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multicultural advocate Jahmorly Reynolds announces the launch of Cultural Relevance, a culture-based agency network providing advertising and branding services to companies in a marketplace that has become predominantly multicultural. With over a decade of experience in multicultural marketing, Reynolds recognized a void in the industry and created Cultural Relevance to bridge the gap and help businesses not miss the opportunity to connect with a diverse world.
In today's global marketplace, brands must appeal to diverse audiences to remain competitive. However, creating effective ad campaigns can be challenging. Many brands struggle to connect with audiences, as they do not understand cultural nuances. Additionally, the lack of diversity in the advertising industry has led to advertising campaigns that are tone-deaf and offensive to customers.
While providing digital marketing for the Marley Brothers' Kayafest, Jahmorly experienced first-hand the backlash of the now infamous Pepsi commercial with Kylie Jenner and Skip Marley. With other renowned instances such as the violent South African protests of H&M, Snapchat's $1 Billion share drop from a single post by Rhianna, and many other unfortunate culturally insensitive events, it is evident that even the most revered brands need a playbook to reduce the risk of offending their customers. Jahmorly's upcoming book, "America's $12 Trillion Potential Hidden in Plain Sight" explores the untapped opportunity if businesses can effectively market to multicultural customers, as less than 10% of marketing dollars target the multicultural customer who represent the largest demographic in the US.
The Cultural Relevance agency network will bridge the gap between brands and diverse audiences by providing successful marketing campaigns with a deep understanding of messaging that resonates with customers and drive results. Cultural Relevance has built a diverse team of marketing professionals coupled with proprietary artificial intelligence technology to help brands model and scale their messaging.
Cultural Relevance services include market research, brand strategy, creative development, media planning, and buying. The agency network understands that effective marketing campaigns require a holistic approach and is committed to providing clients with comprehensive services to achieve their goals.
About Cultural Relevance
Cultural Relevance is a leader in the multicultural marketing industry. With a deep understanding of cultural nuances and differences, the agency network is committed to helping clients connect with diverse audiences through culturally relevant marketing campaigns.
Our agencies include: Sisterhood League, Natural Mystic Agency, Vote Winners, Mogul Lab, and 330 Guru.
About Jahmorly Reynolds
Jahmorly B. Reynolds is an investor and multicultural advocate, fueling the growth of multicultural brands and raising awareness of the opportunity for brands to unlock tremendous growth by investing in marketing and investment dollars in the fast growing multicultural demographic. As a managing partner at Anomaly VC and founder of Cultural Relevance, he advocates for investment in multicultural brands as well as helping traditional players integrate with the demographic through culture-first advisory, corporate VC, venture capital, and consulting.
