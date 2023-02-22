Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,092 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,601 in the last 365 days.

Urgent request by Alliance Advisors for Bondholders of Bell Groups defaulted Bonds to come forward

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On behalf of the Trustee, Alliance Advisors seeks to identify holders of the following bonds:

Bell Group bond: 11% due 1995 - CH0005575151

Bell Group bond: 10% due 1997- XS0000001247

Bell Group N.V.: 5% due 1997 - GB0040901711

In an effort to ensure that all bondholders are aware of their rights and obligations and monies potentially due to them, Alliance Advisors is requesting that all bondholders provide their contact information, including name, mailing address, and email address to details below.

Bondholders who have already provided their contact information do not need to take any further action. Bondholders who have not previously provided their contact information are encouraged to do so promptly in order to ensure that they receive all future communications from the Company.

If you are a bondholder or believe you are and have any questions, please contact Alliance Advisors using the following methods:

Telephone:

US +1 866 584 0573

UK +44 203 885 7481

AU +61 2 9158 3290

Email: BellGroup@allianceadvisors.com

Alliance Advisors
Alliance Advisors
bellgroup@allianceadvisors.com

You just read:

Urgent request by Alliance Advisors for Bondholders of Bell Groups defaulted Bonds to come forward

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.