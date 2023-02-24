The Collaborative Joins the Global Elite With WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Award 2023

The Collaborative was awarded 'Best Training Solution (US)' for the second year in a row at the WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards 2023.

MEDFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading wealth management industry consulting, training and coaching firm, The Collaborative, has joined the ranks of an elite global group who have received the honor of winning a WealthBriefing Award.The Collaborative was awarded ‘Best Training Solution (US)’ for the second year in a row, at the Second Annual WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards 2023.Showcasing ‘best of breed’ in the Americas region, the awards have been designed to recognize outstanding organizations, grouped by specialization and geography by the prestigious panel of independent judges. These organizations have been deemed to have ‘demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year’.Each of these categories is highly contested and is subject to a rigorous process before the ultimate winner is selected by the judges. It is this process that makes WealthBriefing awards so valued amongst winners.The WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards are part of a global program run by WealthBriefing and its sister publications WealthBriefingAsia and Family Wealth Report, encompassing all of the world’s major wealth management centers.Participants around the world recognize that winning awards is particularly important in these challenging times as it gives clients reassurance in the sustainability of the winner’s business and operating model.Commenting on the firm’s award, Beverly Flaxington, Principal and Owner of the firm, said: “We believe we have mastered a truly unique approach to delivering training that welcomes people to learn and make behavior change. We hear repeatedly from clients who have gone through similar training that it has never been as high-impact, and human behavior-based, as what we deliver. Being recognized with this prestigious award is very meaningful to us as we truly love and take pride in what we do.”ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, was the first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. He said: “The organizations and individuals who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the winners and to those who have put so much work into each winning submission.These awards were independently and expertly judged solely on the basis of entrants’ submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which were answered by focusing on the client experience rather than purely quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe compelling, feature. These awards recognize the very best operators in America’s wealth management, with ‘independence’, ‘integrity’ and ‘genuine insight’ the watchwords of the judging process – such that the awards truly reflect excellence in America’s wealth management.”- ENDS -NOTES TO EDITORS1. About The CollaborativeThe Collaborative helps clients in the financial services and wealth management industries overcome obstacles and reach higher levels of success using our unique brand of professional development programs. Our custom programs are based on our vast knowledge of human behavior, allowing us to help our clients achieve sustainable change. Co-founded by Beverly Flaxington over 25 years ago, The Collaborative consists of seasoned coaches and trainers with decades of combined experience in C-level positions, running companies, and divisions in the financial services industry.2. About ClearView Financial Media Ltd (“ClearView”)ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality ‘need to know’ information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards program.