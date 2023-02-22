Feb. 22, 2023 - TWC Opens Call to Serve on the Purchasing from People with Disabilities Advisory Committee
Date: Feb. 22, 2023
Media Contact: Angela Woellner
Phone: 512-463-8556
AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is accepting applications from qualified community members throughout Texas interested in serving on the Purchasing from People with Disabilities Program’s Advisory Committee, also known as the Works Wonders Program. The 13-member committee advises TWC on matters relating to the Works Wonders program, which helps individuals with disabilities achieve independence through productive employment.
The committee meets at least twice a year. Each year, the advisory committee reviews and, if necessary, recommends changes to program objectives, performance goals and measures and criteria for participation.
The advisory committee has a vacancy in each of the following categories:
- Individual representing an organization that advocates for persons with disabilities
- Individual with a disability
- Individual with a disability who is employed by a community rehabilitation program
- Individual representing a community rehabilitation program
TWC is accepting applications for committee vacancies until filled. Selected members will serve a term through Feb. 1, 2026. To request or submit an applications for consideration, email PurchasingfromPeoplewithDisabilities@twc.texas.gov.
Visit the Purchasing from People with Disabilities Advisory Committee web page for more information.
###rdb
Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWCand its services in coordination with its local workforce development boards network, call 512-463-8942 or visit https://twc.texas.gov/. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.