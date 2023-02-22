Feb. 22, 2023 - TWC Opens Call to Serve on the Purchasing from People with Disabilities Advisory Committee

Date: Feb. 22, 2023

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) is accepting applications from qualified community members throughout Texas interested in serving on the Purchasing from People with Disabilities Program’s Advisory Committee, also known as the Works Wonders Program. The 13-member committee advises TWC on matters relating to the Works Wonders program, which helps individuals with disabilities achieve independence through productive employment.

The committee meets at least twice a year. Each year, the advisory committee reviews and, if necessary, recommends changes to program objectives, performance goals and measures and criteria for participation.

The advisory committee has a vacancy in each of the following categories:

Individual representing an organization that advocates for persons with disabilities

Individual with a disability

Individual with a disability who is employed by a community rehabilitation program

Individual representing a community rehabilitation program

TWC is accepting applications for committee vacancies until filled. Selected members will serve a term through Feb. 1, 2026. To request or submit an applications for consideration, email PurchasingfromPeoplewithDisabilities@twc.texas.gov.

Visit the Purchasing from People with Disabilities Advisory Committee web page for more information.

