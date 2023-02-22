Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, February 21, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of February 21 will include the following:

Tuesday, February 21 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and Congressman Jim Clyburn were joined by state officials from the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) and S.C. Department of Administration (Admin) for a news conference to provide an update on the state's ongoing efforts to expand broadband access to South Carolinians statewide, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend an economic development announcement for Chester County, 1497 Lancaster Highway, Chester, S.C.

Thursday, February 23 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join the South Carolina Department of Transportation for a groundbreaking ceremony for the South Main Street Revitalization Project, 801 South Main Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: February 13, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for February 13, 2023, included:

Tuesday, February 14

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster met with the University of South Carolina Student Government Association Leaders.

9:45 AM: Constituent meeting.

10:00 AM: Policy meeting.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Governor's Conference on Tourism & Travel Industry Awards Luncheon, Kiawah Island Golf Resort, West Beach Conference Center, Caroline Ballroom, 2 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured the International African American Museum, 14 Wharfside Street, Charleston, S.C.

5:00 PM: Agency call.

5:15 PM: Economic development meeting.

Wednesday, February 15

9:00 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Constituent meeting.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

1:30 PM: Economic development call.

1:45 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster provided the keynote at the 12th Annual South Carolina Automotive Summit, Hyatt Regency Greenville, 220 North Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Grand Strand Legislative Reception, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, February 16

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Policy meeting.

1:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

1:30 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina General Assembly.

2:40 PM: Economic development meeting.

Friday, February 17

10:30 AM: Economic development meeting.

2:00 PM: Economic development call.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.