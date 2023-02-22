Erchonia Corp. relocating corporate headquarters to Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Erchonia Corp. (Erchonia), a global, laser technology manufacturer, today announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to Greenville County. The company’s $6.7 million investment will create 51 new jobs.

Founded in 1996, Erchonia is a world leader in low-level laser technology (LLLT), which uses low-level lasers at specific wavelengths to provide powerful therapeutic effects at the cellular level. Utilizing its LLLT, the company produces safe, effective products designed for physicians, including but not limited to chiropractors, physical therapists, physicians, podiatrists, health clinics and veterinarians, worldwide.

Erchonia is relocating its corporate headquarters from Melbourne, Florida to Greenville County, marking the company’s first South Carolina operations. The company will construct a custom facility in Greenville’s South Chase Industrial Park to serve as its new corporate headquarters.

Operations are expected to be online by October 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Erchonia team should visit the company’s contact page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“We are looking forward to the completion of our state-of-the-art facility that is being built to our exact specifications. As the location of Erchonia’s new corporate headquarters, Greenville County is centrally located and is ideal for Erchonia’s planned growth and expansion as a world leader in low-level laser technology.” -Erchonia Corp. President Steven Shanks

“We are proud to welcome Erchonia to South Carolina. Their investment will help further drive innovation and generate new economic opportunities for our state and people. We look forward to creating a long-standing partnership for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“It’s always great when an innovative life sciences technology company like Erchonia establishes operations in South Carolina. Announcements like this showcase the diverse environment our state has cultivated, and we are excited to welcome this company to Greenville County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“As a booming center of life sciences growth, Greenville County is honored when an industry leading brand like Erchonia chooses to expand here. The company’s well-earned leadership in low-level laser technology supporting both medical and veterinarian markets, and its passion for being good corporate citizens where they operate, fit well in Greenville County, and we wish them success here long into the future.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Dan Tripp

FIVE FAST FACTS