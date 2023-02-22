Việt Nam’s dragon fruit, banana, durian exports target US$2 billion in 2023

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, February 22 - The export of dragon fruit, banana and durian is expected to contribute US$2 billion to the country’s export turnover in 2023.

The fruits and vegetables export recorded positive signals in early 2023, reaching $300 million in January, up 3 per cent year-on-year.

This promises a great help to the sector in realising its goal of $4 billion in revenue this year, a year-on-year surge of 20 per cent.

This is attributable to China’s re-opening in early January and its increasing import of fruits and vegetables from Việt Nam; and the efforts of Vietnamese exporters to maintain orders with partners in the US, the European Union (EU), and Japan.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the export volume of durian sharply soared, hitting $421 million, up 137 per cent from the same period last year.

The export of bananas also saw strong growth, reaching $311 million last year, up 34.5 per cent.

The trade of goods at the border gates between Việt Nam and China has increased. As many as 220,000 tonnes of fruits were exported to China via border gates in the northern province of Lạng Sơn from January 1 – February 13, a hike of 40 per cent year-on-year.

According to Nguyễn Thanh Bình, President of the Việt Nam Fruit and Vegetable Association, 2023 is expected to be a good year for Việt Nam's fruits and vegetables export industry, especially durian.

China remains the largest importer of Vietnamese durian among other key names including Australia, the US, Japan, and Taiwan (China).

Banana export is also expected to exceed $300 million thanks to a protocol signed with China in November 2022.

Việt Nam is the second biggest exporter of bananas to China after the Philippines. China annually spends over $1 billion on importing bananas from the Southeast Asian nation.

Last year, Việt Nam raked in nearly $1.4 billion from exporting dragon fruit, banana, and durian. — VNS