Việt Nam's biggest construction trade fair to start in late April

VIETNAM, February 22 - HÀ NỘI — Hanoi Advertising & International Fair JSC (HADIFA) held a press conference on February 21 to announce this year’s international trade fair for construction and transport machines, equipment, technology, vehicles, and materials (Contech Vietnam 2023).

The launch of the event will take place at the National Exhibition Construction Centre (NECC) from April 21 to April 24.

Besides Vietnamese enterprises, international brands from South Korea, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, Singapore, and the UAE take part in the show.

With hundreds of booths displaying the latest and most modern technology and equipment in the construction, building materials, mining, and transportation industries, it is expected to attract many visitors, especially businesspeople and experts from different sectors.

"As information technology has become a part of enterprises’ production processes and there are more companies applying automation, techniques and equipment always need to be upgraded to meet demand. Despite the same industries being represented at the trade show this year, new technology and equipment are available," Lê Thị Lan Anh, general director of HADIFA, told Việt Nam News.

She said that Contech Vietnam 2023 is a chance for interested parties to approach solutions for increasing capacity, cutting costs, and effectively using materials.

"I believe the trade fair will be a platform for promoting, connecting, and expanding sustainable trade partner relationships among local and international businesses in the construction, mining, and transportation sectors," said Lan Anh.

The number of enterprises attending the trade fair is similar to that of previous years.

"However, we are pleased with the current situation. We have Chinese companies this year after the country lifted the COVID-19 preventions," HADIFA's leader said.

Similarly, Tống Văn Nga, chairman of the Vietnam Building Materials Association (VBMA), said that the fourth Contech Vietnam 2023 also marks the return of the event after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The occasion serves as an announcement to our partners around the world that we have returned. If you cannot come this year, try next year. I hope the number of companies joining the event increases each year," Nga said.

On the sidelines of the trade fair, there are conferences about new materials and methods and business matching sessions. VNS