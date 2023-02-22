Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,481 in the last 365 days.

Wholestone Farms of Nebraska and Prestage Foods of Iowa Announce a New Joint Venture

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Neb., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly formed joint venture, Prestage Wholestone, LLC, unites two farmer-owned companies. Prestage Wholestone will enhance customer offerings while streamlining pork sales and partnering in hog processing operations. 

"We are excited and honored to partner with the Prestage family. This is an extremely important next step for the 200+ farm families that own Wholestone Farms. We look forward to demonstrating the benefits of this partnership to our customers, consumers, and our owners." - Luke Minion, Chairman of Wholestone Farms

Prestage Wholestone will operate from two plant locations with a daily single-shift harvest capacity of approximately 21,000 head per day. 

"The Prestage family is excited to partner with Wholestone Farms, a company comprised of like-minded American farmers and producers that reflect our collective core values from farm to market." - Ron Prestage, Prestage Family Representative

Prestage Wholestone will start joint operations no later than Jan. 1, 2024.  For more information, please contact:

Prestage Foods Contacts
Dr. Ron Prestage, 803-427-5992
ronp@prestagefarms.com
Deborah Johnson, 910-596-8760
deborahj@prestagefarms.com

Wholestone Farms Contact
Dr. Luke Minion, 402-936-0205
lwminion@wholestonefarms.com
General Inquiries
info@wholestonefarms.com

About Wholestone Farms

Wholestone Farms, headquartered in Fremont, Nebraska, was founded in 2018 as a cooperative of 200 Midwest family farmer-owners. They had a vision of bringing the consumer closer to the farmer by creating an authentic integrated pork supply chain.  A company focused on preserving and expanding opportunities for generations of independent family farmers.

About Prestage Foods of Iowa

At Prestage Foods of Iowa, we take pride in being a part of a third-generation, family-owned food and agriculture business.  From our location near Eagle Grove, Iowa, we are committed to quality and service as we deliver wholesome and delicious pork products to our customers here at home in the U.S. and around the world.

Contact Information:
Luke Minion
CEO
lwminion@wholestonefarms.com
402-936-0205

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


You just read:

Wholestone Farms of Nebraska and Prestage Foods of Iowa Announce a New Joint Venture

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.