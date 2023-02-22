Update: American Metals Recovery and Recycling, Inc. (AMRR) Changed its Name to MBG Holdings, Inc.; Also Updating its Stock Ticker Symbol from AMRR to MBGH

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, TX, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Metals Recovery and Recycling, Inc. (“AMRR”) (OTC: AMRR), holding company of AMR Resources, LLC, a leading IT and network lifecycle company, has changed its name to MBG Holdings, Inc. (“MGBH”).



Filings with the Nevada Secretary of State office were approved, and the name has been updated. Also, the corresponding change has been announced by FINRA in their daily list on February 21, 2023. The former stock ticker symbol of AMRR is now MBGH.

“This name change more accurately reflects who MBG Holdings, Inc is as a company. We are forward-looking into the telecom space with industry-leading innovations. This signifies a major update from the old “metal recycling” to a fresh update for the company. We are focused on IT services and telecom, and as such we want the stockholders to easily identify us,” said James Frinzi, Chairman and CEO of MBG Holdings, Inc.

About MBG Holdings

MBG Holdings, Inc is the holding company of Onepath Systems, LLC and AMR Resources, LLC, a leading IT and network lifecycle company offering solutions for the complete IT and network lifecycle from deployment to decommissioning. The company is backed by logistics, field enterprise service systems, and a global technician base. AMR Resources, LLC specializes in large-scale telecommunications, system/network planning and engineering, fire and life safety systems, low voltage cabling, electronic security, audiovisual installation services, electronic waste recycling, and data destruction. The company’s clients include companies in technology, communications, health care, sports entertainment, and government.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as such term is defined in the Exchange Act. These statements reflect our current expectations regarding our possible future results of operations, performance, and achievements. Wherever possible, the Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based on information currently available to us. Accordingly, these statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, which could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Further, the safe harbor provisions of the Exchange Act may not apply to an issuer that issues penny stock. These statements speak only as of the date of this Press Release. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Press Release except as required by federal applicable law.



