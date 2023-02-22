Noha Galal Joins Sandy Spring Bank as Senior Vice President and Middle Market Team Leader for Corporate and Institutional Banking Division

New position to lead bank strategies supporting the region’s critical middle market and corporate sectors

/EIN News/ -- OLNEY, Md., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bank, a subsidiary of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SASR), announced today that Noha Galal has joined the Bank as Senior Vice President and Middle Market Team Leader for Corporate and Institutional Banking to help the Bank accelerate its strategic growth in the middle market and corporate banking sectors.

“In addition to her diverse banking experience both globally and domestically, Noha brings her strong business acumen, extensive knowledge, and outstanding leadership skills to Sandy Spring Bank,” said Mark Moore, Division Executive of Corporate and Institutional Banking. “Noha is an extremely talented and seasoned banker with vast expertise in credit and underwriting, merger and acquisition (M&A) financing, corporate finance, and treasury management. She has proven experience developing client-centric, integrated banking solutions for privately-owned and closely-held companies with annual revenues in the range of $50 million to $1 billion, including large corporates with complex operations and those with private equity sponsors.”

Moore continued, “Noha will leverage Sandy Spring Bank’s capabilities in specialty lending, wealth management, private banking, treasury management and depository services, and various additional advisory services, sustaining our momentum with companies that are major contributors to the economic strength and vitality of the Greater Washington D.C. Metropolitan area and throughout Maryland and Virginia. We are very excited to have such a dynamic leader exclusively focused on this important growth sector of Sandy Spring Bank.”

Galal joins Sandy Spring Bank from Truist, where she served as Senior Vice President, Middle Market and Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Practice. Prior to joining Truist, Galal served in similar roles at Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, and Citibank.

“I am excited to join the Sandy Spring Bank team and provide customized products and services to this critical sector which represents roughly one third of the private sector GDP and employment. My focus is on providing scalable solutions to our clients and companies within the communities we serve at the relevant stages of their company’s business lifecycle. This is critical as firms strategize to achieve their growth goals whether organically or inorganically, and realize greater efficiencies,” said Noha Galal. “Our solutions help business owners realize their personal goals, and build and preserve their legacy either through multi-generational ownership or an effective transition plan. With the unique, fast-paced challenges that both the US and the global economy have faced recently, these middle market companies and their owners are seeking financial partners committed to their success and goals.”

Galal is a resident of Montgomery County, is engaged in various leadership roles with a variety of business and community organizations, and is bilingual with fluency in Arabic.

About Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR), a financial services company headquartered in Olney, Maryland. Sandy Spring Bank is a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

Contact: Diane Deskins Hicks

240-749-9261

dhicks@sandyspringbank.com